Environment Southland cancels all winter grazing abatement notices

Environment Southland has cancelled the abatement notices it issued to farmers for breaching the winter grazing rules.

Last month the regional council issued abatement notices to several farmers after it deemed rules under the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater were being broken.

The notices told farmers to “cease and desist” winter grazing immediately.

A report from Environment Southland resource management manager Donna Ferguson, which will be tabled at a Regulatory Committee meeting on Thursday, says five abatement notices were issued due to confirmed breaches of the rules after council staff took a monitoring flight.

It says all the abatement notices have been cancelled.

During staff’s general duties, a further intensive winter grazing site was identified. An abatement notice was issued to remove stock and sediment run-off, the report says.

This was remedied immediately by the consent holder and that abatement notice has been cancelled.

During this quarter, one call was received via the pollution hotline regarding potential winter grazing. This incident received a site visit but was not in breach. Advice and education was provided regarding stock around waterways, the report says.

Early winter conditions started off dry and well in Southland, however, the weather turned towards the end of June, early July.

“Weather events such as rain and snow add additional burden to farmers, but it is pleasing to see that in most cases there alternative plans put in place for this type of event,’’ Ferguson says in the report.