Waikato dairy company Happy Valley Nutrition slated for liquidation

Happy Valley Nutrition wanted to be a business-to-business supplier of nutritional powders and fully formulated products made from speciality milks and ingredients.

Administrators of Happy Valley Nutrition have urged the board to vote for the liquidation of the company.

Happy Valley Nutrition had plans to be a business-to-business supplier of nutritional powders and fully formulated products derived from A2 or organic milks to businesses.

But in July Andrew Grenfell and Kare Johnstone of McGrathNicol were appointed as administrators after the aspiring milk processor failed to raise funds to build a dairy factory in Waikato.

In an administrators’ report this week creditors were advised that in the absence of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA), and with the businesses insolvent, the administrators recommended creditors vote for the company to be placed into liquidation.

“There would be no other viable options at this time,” the report said.

The administrators received two expressions of interest to potentially recapitalise the business that might result in a DOCA.

The expressions were received with insufficient time to apply for a court extension of the convening period, the report said.

Grenfell said there were no updates on the expressions of interest.

Happy Valley Nutrition listed on the ASX in January 2020 after raising A$12.5m ($13.2m) in an initial public offering to fund planning for the project.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kelso dairy farmer Adam McCall says milking their cows once a day has many benefits.

It anticipated it would need to raise a further A$328m within a year to fund the factory.

The company failed to secure ongoing investment because the closure of borders due to Covid limited potential investors’ ability to travel to New Zealand and the directors' ability to travel to meet investors.

Also to blame were increasing interest rates, forecasts of a global recession and a tightening of the Chinese economy and its demand for New Zealand milk, a tightening of the milk supply in Europe and an expanding Chinese domestic milk market.

“The above factors have impacted the international dairy industry and in turn translated to higher returns being sought by industry investors,” the report said.

The ASX suspended the company’s shares from trading on June 29 due to concerns regarding the company’s financial condition. The shares initially sold at A20c, but last traded at A1.2c.

On June 30, the company’s lender agreed to extend an $11m facility for six weeks until August 16.

The loan was part of a $20m funding package agreed in February 2021 to settle the purchase of Woolly Farm, Waipa Meadows and Lot 2, 5 Redlands Road for wastewater irrigation from the facility.