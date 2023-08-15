Māori Kiwifruit Growers send first shipment to Hawaii in market takeover

Gold kiwifruit from Whiritoa Orchard, owned by the Māori Investments will be exported to Hawaii.

Māori kiwifruit growers have exported their first shipment of kiwifruit to Hawaii and become the sole suppliers to the Hawaiian market.

Māori Kiwifruit Growers (MKG) chairperson Anaru Timutimu said it was the first export shipment the group made since it was formed in 2017.

The group partnered with kiwifruit marketing cooperative Zespri, which managed exports to Hawaii.

From next year, however, the MKG would take over exports to the entire Hawaiian market, Timutimu said.

Hawaii took about 77,000 trays of kiwifruit per year, he said.

But the Māori cooperative would apply to increase exports to 100,000 trays next year, he said.

The group would market the fruit at a Pacific arts and culture Pacific festival in Hawaii next year.

“Māori have genealogical connections to Hawaii, we are using that to put more energy into the market. Some of the promotional work will align with indigenous themes. We will use the Maori story,” he said.

The campaign would be in line with Zespri marketing, but the group wanted to use indigenous elements “that gave it more pop”, Timutimu said.

MKG and Zespri worked together this year, with Zespri sending the first fruit of the season and the Māori cooperative sending the last containers.

About 10% of total Zespri exports were from Māori kiwifruit growers, he said.

The cooperative represented Māori kiwifruit growers from throughout the country.

Timutimu said a collaborative marketing rule within broader kiwifruit export rules protected the industry against uncompetitive behaviour. The Māori cooperative used this rule to market under their own name.

Māori growers often operated by themselves, but the cooperative advocated for broader industry involvement and for Māori to “look beyond the orchard gate” and be involved with, for example research and development, or in industry bodies, Timutimu said.



“It is an awesome vehicle for uplifting people, there are awesome career pathways in the kiwifruit industry.”

The group exported fruit from the general kiwifruit pool and not just Maori growers, and the initiative therefore benefitted the entire industry, he said.

The Māori cooperative benefitted by being the sole supplier to the Hawaiian market, Timutimu said.

It was unique that Māori worked alongside a global brand like Zespri, he said.

Eastern Bay of Plenty gold Kiwifruit grower and Whiritoa Orchard manager Helen Scott said being part of the collaborative marketing program was exciting and created opportunities for Māori growers.



The collaboration created pathways into different parts of the kiwifruit industry, she said.

“Once established in the Hawaiian market we will be looking at further and exporting into other markets, this is just a stepping stone,” Scott said.

“It's an important market to us because it's to Hawaii with our Pacific connection. We want to reestablish those relationships,” she said.