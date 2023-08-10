Farmer confidence hits record low as price fall and costs rise

Falling lamb prices is one of the contributors to low farm confidence.

Farmers’ confidence has hit a record low and the industry’s mental health support service is fielding more calls from distressed farmers.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said a July survey of more than 1000 dairy, sheep, beef, and arable farmers found their confidence was at historic lows, and that fewer made profits and more expected to go into debt than a bleak January survey.

The lower prices for milk and meat and higher costs and regulations were to blame, Langford said.

Rural Support Trust chairperson Neil Bateup said it was receiving more calls than usual from stressed farmers.

Bateup encouraged farmers to talk to their farm advisers, accountants and bank managers and plan what their future looked like.

"When you have a plan it often takes some of the pressure away," he said.

Lamb prices fell in recent weeks, with a continued downward trend predicted.

Opening prices in November could be below $7 per kilogram, which meant farmers would be paid about $40 per head less than in the past two years.

The milk price also nosedived after Fonterra slashed its forecast milk price for the 2023/24 season by $1 as demand slumped.

On Friday the co-operative announced a revised farmgate milk price range of $6.25 to $7.25 per kilogram of milk solids, with a mid-point of $7 perkgMS.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF "Very fast, sometimes ill-thought-through policy change" is adding to existing pressures on the farming community and pushing resilience to the "absolute maximum", says Aria farmer Natasha Cave. (First published 26/11/2022)

In May Fonterra said it expected to pay farmers between $7.25 and $8.75 per kgMS, with a mid-point of $8 per kgMS.

Langford said the farmer confidence survey was done before Fonterra’s milk price announcement and confidence would have dipped since.

The four biggest concerns for farmers were debt, interest rates and banks, regulation and compliance costs, and climate change and ETS policy, he said.

This was the second successive farmer confidence survey to set a new record low over the past six months," Langford said.

"When farmers aren’t profitable or feeling confident, they stop spending money and try to cut any costs they can from their business, and the implications of that flow right through the economy," he said.

Southland sheep and beef farmer Matt Tayler​ said the confronting aspect of this downturn was that the current generation of farmers had not faced the hardship older generations did in the 1980’s.

“There's a there's a generation of farmers that are really struggling to see the way forward,” Tayler said.

“We're not just dealing with poor product prices [but also] horrendous cost increases overlayed with new regulations and uncertainty around the future,” he said.

Tayler said he focused on things he could control.

“I'm pulling back from regulations, I can't influence it,” he said.

On the farm he could control production, and to a point what market he supplied to.

He recently increased his insurance excesses to bring monthly payments down, and made sure he got refunds on fuel use.

“I don’t know how fencing contractors will make it through the next 12 months, any fencing will be done in-house,” Tayler said.

He said he would not buy any farm machinery for a while, but still controlled weeds and pests.

Tayler said he was looking at his animal health “with a fine tooth comb” and looked into what vaccines were most needed.

He was reassessing his whole budget and was confident because his bank was supportive.

“They just need to know where we're heading and that we have plan in place.”

“Even at home, you have to communicate why drawings are going to be pretty constrained”.

Tayler said he hoped by the end of a period of downturn farmers would have more resilient businesses and that the Government took note and there would be better regulations as a result.

“It's just being able to weather the next two or three years,” he said.

Supplied Southland sheep and beef farmer Matt Tayler says farmers that survive the next two to three years will come out of this downturn with more resilient businesses.

The survey showed a net 80% of respondents considered current economic conditions to be bad, 15 points worse than January.

A net 1.8% of respondents reported making a profit, down 26 points on a January survey when a net 28% reported making a profit.

A net 70% expect their profitability to decline over the next 12 months, 3 points worse than the January survey.

A net 14% of respondents expected their debt to increase over the next 12 months, up from 3.7% in January. increase.