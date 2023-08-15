First methane inhibitor approved, but no application to use in animals yet

Farmers have asked for a methane reducing product for a number of years, the possibility to feed such a product to livestock is now one step closer.

The Environmental Protection Authority has approved a feed additive that can reduce methane emissions in livestock, but has not been approved by the Ministry for Primary industries for use as a veterinary medicine.

DSM Nutritional Products applied to import or manufacture a substance containing 10% to 25% of 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP), a chemical new to New Zealand, in February 2021.

3-NOP was the active ingredient in DSM’s Bovaer product, that a spokesperson said was already approved for use in 45 countries.

An EPA spokesperson in July said that in concentrated forms 3-NOP posed significant risks to people, and parameters of potential exposure were carefully considered.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said it had not received an application from DSM for use Bovaer in animals under the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act, and it was DSM’s choice when to apply.

DSM have been approached for comment.

“It’s important to note that the product is mostly used in housed feeding situations overseas, which differ from New Zealand practices,” Arbuckle said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Low methane sheep on Leon Black's farm in Southland

New Zealand Food Safety engaged with DSM to discuss timing for an application to register Bovaer, which is separate from the EPA’s role to assess its risk assessment for human health and the environment, he said.

New Zealand Food Safety was responsible for assessing efficacy, animal welfare, and the potential for residues in food, and risks to trade in primary produce resulting from the use of agricultural compounds in New Zealand, Arbuckle said.

Fonterra had begun trails with Bovaer in 2021.

Fonterra chief science and technology officer Jeremy Hill said at the time the co-operative wanted to know whether it would work in New Zealand’s pasture -based farming systems.

A DSM spokesperson said the 3-NOP could reduce methane emissions from ruminant animals, including cows, sheep and goats, by 30%

EPA hazardous substances and new organisms general manager Dr Chris Hill said substances for climate change mitigation were new to New Zealand and were important for meeting the country’s international obligations under climate agreements.

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says DSM has not approached it with an application to use Bovaer in animals.

“This is the country’s first application for a methane inhibitor, so it was important to confirm how 3-NOP would be used and the information we required to carry out an appropriate risk assessment," Hill said.

"We carry out a comprehensive assessment for every hazardous substance application. Our assessments are focused on scientific data and evidence, economic information, and local information, as well as cultural perspectives to ensure we continue to protect people and our environment.

Hill said this application did not cover lower concentrations of 3-NOP likely to be added in the final products used farmers, and some formulations required separate EPA approval.

“The EPA is working closely with MPI on the regulation of methane inhibitors, with the aim of streamlining the EPA’s application and assessment process for these substances,” he said.