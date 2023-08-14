Environment Southland carries out second winter grazing flight

Environment Southland has carried out its second winter grazing compliance flight. (File photo)

Environment Southland staff are following up with six farms about compliance issues after its second winter grazing flight last week.

Resource management manager Donna Ferguson said the second compliance flight of the intensive winter grazing monitoring season was undertaken across the Waiau and Aparima catchments on August 10.

“Environment Southland will be following up with six issues that were identified. These were for grazing cropped critical source areas and grazing on slope over 10 degrees. As these are all still under investigation we are unable to comment on any outcomes,’’ she said.

“We saw some good practice ... and a lot of stock that have been moved off winter paddocks.”

The inspections were an opportunity for the regional council’s compliance staff to check that the rules in the national standards designed to improve winter grazing practices were being followed.

Flights were planned during the winter months and followed paths guided by known areas of concern and incidents reported, as well as locations noted during the cultivation flights.

STUFF Winter grazing is the practice of feeding stock on fodder crops.

The date for the next flight and its location had not been set.

Environment Southland carried out its first aerial inspection in July, and issued abatement notices to several farmers after it deemed rules under the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater were being broken.

The notices told farmers to “cease and desist” winter grazing immediately.

Those notices had since been cancelled after farmers complied with the conditions, a spokesperson said.