Whole milk powder price plunges 10.9% to level last seen in 2016 as Global Dairy Trade prices take a beating

The price of whole milk powder nosedived to levels last seen in 2016 at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction after product volumes increased in an already saturated market.

The price of whole milk powder has the greatest impact on the farmgate milk price.

The average price for whole milk powder fell 10.9% to US$2548 a tonne (NZ$4281).

Skim milk powder and butterfat did not escape the nosedive.

The skim milk powder index dipped 5.2% to US$2333 a tonne, with the butter index dropping 3% to US$4539 a tonne.

The overall price index dove 7.4% from the previous trade announcement, with only cheddar looking positive up 5.8%.

Wednesday ASB said in a dairy update that in light of the “terrible” Global Dairy trade, the bank revised its farmgate milk price forecast for the season to down $6.60 per kg of milk solid.

“The result means overall dairy prices are now at their lowest point since late 2018. We’ve been amongst the most bearish forecasters this season, but dairy prices have fallen further and faster than even we had anticipated.”

“With whole milk powder offer volumes higher over the coming global dairy trade events, it’s hard to imagine a rapid reversal.”

Bank of New Zealand also revised its price forecasts down.

The bank started the season with a relatively conservative forecast of $7.60.

“Market conditions have softened by even more than the downside risks we had factored in. Accounting for this, we adjust our 2023/24 milk price forecast down to $6.70, 90c lower than our prior view. Our $6.70 view presumes some lift in global dairy trade, but weakness to prevail in the near term,” the bank said.

STUFF Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Demand from China subdued considerably this year with analysts saying demand from the recovering market would probably be low until next year.

Fonterra slashed the forecast milk price earlier this month for the 2023/24 season by $1 as demand slumped.

The co-operative announced a revised farmgate milk price range of $6.25 to $7.75 per kilogram of milk solids, with a mid-point of $7 per kgMS.

This was down from a May announcement when Fonterra said it expected to pay farmers between $7.25 and $8.75 per kgMS, with a mid-point of $8 per kgMS.

Dairy farmers have since slammed their wallets shut.

Senior agri economist at Westpac, Nathan Penny, said the market did not expect such a huge fall.

“Prices have been under pressure, we expected that to continue, but not to this degree,” Penny said.

A key reason for the fall was a Fonterra announcement ahead of the auction that it increased the amount of product on offer at the auction by 11%, and the amount that it planned to offer over the next 12 months by 6%, he said.

“That’s a pretty large increase that took the market by surprise.”

Penny said Fonterra only cited market movement and demand as reasons for the increase, but there could be two reasons the co-operative chose to put more product up for sale.

One reason could be that buyers preferred to buy at auctions and pay lower spot prices.

This was in contrast to buying on contract directly from Fonterra, with buyers then paying an average price over a certain period, he said.

If buyers favoured auctions, then Fonterra had to shift products usually sold on contract onto auctions, he said.

There were a lot of new Chinese buyers at the auction which supported the theory that buyers preferred auctions for the time being, he said.

Penny said the lower Global Dairy Trade prices increased the risk of lower farmgate prices, but Fonterra might have already considered their release of more product onto the market when they announced lower farmgate prices earlier this month.

SUPPLIED Rabobank senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins says a concern was that more dairy was added to the Global Dairy Trade in the face of weak demand.

RaboResearch senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins said the challenge with New Zealand’s seasonal production curve was that more dairy was being added to the Global Dairy Trade in the face of weak demand.

“China’s rebalancing of excess supply and inventory over weak demand will result in less Global Dairy Trade demand tension and therefore lower prices.”

Higgins said milk supply in the United States and European Union was tight, and the world would watch New Zealand milk production.

Production for June was lower by 1.8% year-on-year, she said.

August production is likely to be higher year-on-year but was based on weak supply last year.

The weather would be a key influencer of production, she said.