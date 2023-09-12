Feral goats can be a cashmere goldmine

Farmers who have feral goats on their farm could be sitting on a cashmere gold mine.

Director of newly founded New Zealand Cashmere Andy May said the cashmere industry crashed in the 1980’s to 1990’s, partly because imported goat genetics were not fit for local conditions.

But cashmere fibre now sold for between $100 to $150 per kilogram, he said.

May was also general manager of Woolyarns, which recently opened a new cashmere processing facility in Lower Hutt.

Woolyarns had collected and stockpiled cashmere fibre from existing growers for the past three years while the plant was developed, May said.

Many farmers already used goats to eat and control weeds in pastures, but by breeding feral goats with good genetics, and then shearing them for cashmere, it created a new revenue stream, May said.

Cashmere is the fibre from goat wool.

Glenn Prebble and wife Carolyn Prebble were in their third year farming cashmere goats on a 400 hectare block near Gisborne.

Carolyn said Glenn was not keen on farming with goats at all, , but despite saying no to her plan to grow cashmere at first, he was now a believer.

The pair run sheep and beef, but after Glenn saw how goats ate weeds in pastures, and how they could be farmed on steep land that did not suit beef cattle, it changed his mind.

The pair did not start by breeding feral goats, but from bought 100 goats from good bloodlines, Glenn said.

They now had 190 goats on the farm.

Catching and using feral goats, and then improving them by breeding with goats who had good cashmere genetics was definitely an option for farmers who wanted to start growing cashmere, Glenn said.

Every improvement meant better and more wool, he said.

Supplied/Supplied Breed a buck with good cashmere fibre genetics into a herd and you make immediate genetic gains.

Despite starting with a good line of goats he intended to grow the flock by buying feral goats, he said.

Feral goats however first needed to be “educated” on how electric fences, for example, worked, he said.

Goats were different to farm than sheep, and he had to get used to them. Because they were intelligent, they were at times easier to manage, he said.

Lambs were hard to manage after weaning, but weaned goat kids simply followed a heading dog out to where they had to go, Glenn said.

The Prebbles sheared their goats for the first time this year. They had not weighed the clip yet, but hoped for 200 grams of fibre per goat.

Once they bred with better bucks , up to 400 grams of fibre per goat could be expected, he said.

Supplied/Supplied Glenn Prebble and wife Carolyn (middle) at the launch of Woolyarns’ new cashmere processing facility.

The goats had not boosted income significantly, but once they began selling excess goats it would, Glenn said.

On top of that the steep land they could not farm earlier, now generated an income, he said.

May said about 30 growers provided Woolyarns with fibre, with about 10 firmly established as suppliers, he said.

May said the plant just went through a programme to get the best out of the fibre and optimise scouring and dehairing, but had not exported yet.

Fasion brands from Italy and France called every two weeks to ask for cashmere, he said.

The Kering Group, who owned Gucci, was one such a brand, he said.

“Demand is not our problem”.

Supplied/Supplied Goats eat weeds on a farm and save weed control costs, but if they are sheared for cashmere they provide a new revenue stream, with cashmere fibre selling for $100 to $150 per kilogram. These goats are on Caroline Smith’s farm at Te Haroto.

He was careful to put products on the market too early that did “not deliver consistent quality”, May said.

“The challenge is to get the number of goats onto farms, for them to do the magic [with weed control] and then produce amazing fibre,” he said.

Woolyarns sourced cashmere from between 8000 and 10,000 goats, but had capacity for more supply, he said.

Farmers often used goats to eat weeds on their farms, but did not use them for anything else, and were not aware their hair was sought after, he said.

“We came across a flock of 700 goats recently that did the weed job on a farm. They shed their coats every year. The farmer didn’t shear them or use it for anything. This opens up a whole new value stream for that farmer,” May said.

“There's a lot of bull beef farmers out there. They have goats running around eating the roughage, thistle and weeds out of the clover, they see the benefits. We're just trying to reach out to those people and say, hey, have you heard of us,” he said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Woolyarns General Manager Andy May says there is plenty demand for cashmere from Europe, with the company receiving calls every two weeks with customers wanting local cashmere.

“If we get the volumes up to what we want, that will mean extra people in Woolyarns itself to do both the scouring and dehairing in plants, and also the additional spinning capacity.”

If Woolyarns could get more farmers to buy into growing cashmere they could employ more staff, he said.

May said goats could be helpful to strong wool growers because they could generate extra revenue, but also save on weed control costs.

Farmers who had pest goats on their farms could paddock them and use them as a base flock.

But a buckwith good cashmere genetics would have to be used to better the flocks genetics, he said.

“It takes a good couple of years before you start getting good fibre off your animals,” he said.