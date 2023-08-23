Villa Maria Estate winery and bottling restructure will affect 14 jobs

In May Villa Maria announced half of its bottling will move to the UK, it’s largest market, further restructure now means 14 jobs are at stake.

Winemaker Villa Maria says it will simplify operations at its Māngere site, affect 14 jobs.

Founded by Sir George Fistonich in 1961, Villa Maria was bought out of receivership by New Zealand’s largest wine-making company, Indevin Group, in 2021.

Operational reviews began in May after the company announced half of its New Zealand bottling would move to the UK, Villa Maria’s largest market.

Chief executive Duncan McFarlane​ said bottling operations, which included winemaking, cellar, laboratory, would continue but would eventually be outsourced, he said.

The group owns big wine brands including Villa Maria, Honorary and Esk Valley.

In May McFarlane​ said wine transport had changed considerably over the years to be more sustainable, and the move to bottling in the UK market reduced Villa Maria’s global carbon footprint significantly.

An email sent to 575 staff on Tuesday said restructure plans affected 10 warehousing and four winery jobs.

Māngere winery operations would move to Indevin’sMarlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne wineries.

Decommissioning of the the Auckland winery would start in October.

All warehousing operations would be outsourced to a third party, which would also consider employing some affected staff, McFarlane​ said.

Some winery workers could move to other wineries in the group, he said.

The restructure simplified business operations, increased efficiencies and fostered a sustainable business for the future, McFarlane said.

“Our ongoing investment and focus within Indevin Group will be centered on our brands, viticulture, winemaking, and wineries, so the plans announced will help us build on these and progress our vision to become one of the world's great wine companies.”