Canterbury home kill meat business fined $84,500 for selling unregulated meat

Deer, goat, beef and pork were sold at two butcheries, even though it had not been subject to food safety inspections.

A Canterbury meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for illegally selling unregulated homekilled deer, beef, goat and pork in butcher shops.

On Friday Canterbury Homekill Services Limited (CHK), and owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said New Zealand Food Safety took the prosecution because the meat had not been through the food safety system’s checks and balances to ensure it was safe.

All meat that was commercially processed for supply to New Zealand supermarkets, butchers or for export had to comply to standards under the The Animal Products Act, that set out standards that it was fit for human consumption.

It was illegal to trade or sell homekilled meat, serve it to paying customers or raffle or donate the meat.

For cattle and deer, the person in charge of the animal at the time of its slaughter must be registered National Animal Identification and Tracing scheme and record animal movements and deaths.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF Bryan Lester, owner of the Mokau Butcher, has been recognised by the world-famous BBQ Pit Boys, putting himself and the small rural town on the world map.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said an investigation into the business began in 2020 and found the company sold unregulated meat through their two retail butcher shops.

“A close analysis of invoice records revealed discrepancies between venison sold and purchased, meaning unregulated meat was being sold,” Arbuckle said.

While the company was allowed to process recreationally hunted animals for individuals, it was not permitted to sell the meat, he said.

"Mr Womersley is a keen recreational hunter and had a chiller at CHK where he stored meat from hunting trips. Staff at the butcher shop in Rangiora noticed homekill meat was being brought into the shop from CHK because it was vacuum packed and unlabelled with supplier branding or packaging. They reported that offal from CHK came into the butcher shop in large tubs, still with grass on it, was being cleaned and packaged for sale to the public,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle says the investigation into Canterbury Homekill Services Limited began in 2020.

Arbuckle said Womersley was in the meat industry for 30 years and should have known the sale of this meat through the retail butchery was illegal.

Through studying electronic records investigators found evidence of various other unregulated meat sales, that included beef, pork and goat that CHK illegally supplied to customers, he said.

None of the meat was exported.

“Consumers expected the meat they bought came from a legitimate supplier, and that any risks associated with the meat were identified, managed, and checked to keep people safe.

"The majority of food businesses go to significant effort and investment to ensure they keep their customers safe. When food businesses act outside these rules, we take action. There are health risks associated with eating unsafe meat, particularly for vulnerable communities and those with weakened immune systems, so it’s important they do the right thing,” Arbuckle said.