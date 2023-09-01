Staff cuts coming at meat processor Alliance

Alliance Group is reviewing its operating model which may result in some staff being made redundant.

Alliance Group is reviewing its operating model which may result in some staff being made redundant.

Alliance Group General Manager People and Culture Stephanie Manning said the review was to ensure the company was reflecting the needs of its farmers, customers and conditions in its global markets.

”As a result, we have commenced a consultation process with some employees which may result in changes to their employment. Those changes vary from changes in reporting lines, scope of positions, or redeployment of people to alternative roles that suit their skills and experience. For a small number of individuals the proposed changes may see their employment with Alliance end,’’ she said.

She said the meat processor remained committed to ensuring its shareholders continued to receive high quality service and value from the co-operative, and that its people were supported through this unsettling process.

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese said the company continued to be one of Southland’s largest employers with more than 2300 employees at peak season across its Invercargill office and the Lorneville and Mataura plants.

“The Invercargill and Christchurch offices continue to operate in their current form and play critical roles in our network,’’ he said.

Supplied/Stuff Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese.

Last month Alliance general manager livestock and shareholder services Murray Behrent said the co-operative was facing challenging global market conditions with demand and pricing weaker, which was being driven by persistently high inflation levels reducing consumers’ discretionary spend.

Alliance Group operates plants at Dannevirke, Levin, Nelson, Smithfield at Timaru, Pukeuri near Oamaru, Mataura and Lorneville, near Invercargill.