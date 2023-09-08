Fruit from a petri dish could feed future city dwellers

At the moment it’s really just jelly goo of different levels of firmness in petri dishes, but at least one scientist is eager to taste the fruit cells grown in a Lincoln University lab.

“I'm super keen [but have] to restrain myself. We don't have food safe [approved] facilities,” said Food by Design programme team leader Dr Ben Schon.

Schon was part of a team of scientists who for the past 18 months worked to extract cells from fruit plants, and then multiplied it in a lab.

“It looks delicious enough to me. There’s no reason it wouldn't be food safe. Internationally people have cultured plant cells and eaten them,” he said.

But the team’s focus was not on taste and food safety yet, he said.

“Our focus is working out how we can get the cells to do what we want, and how we can make it into a food,” he said.

Initial trials used cells harvested from blueberries, apples, cherries, feijoas, peaches, nectarines and grapes.

“It's not just a case of eating a collection of cells. When you eat a fruit you're eating a piece of tissue, which has a bunch of functions for the plant,” he said.

supplied/Supplied Food by Design programme team leader Dr Ben Schon says the team wants to work out how flavours, textures and colours were produced.

“We want to get them to be producing the flavours, colours and textures that we want from food. How do we get them to produce the things we want?

“We're probably going to need to organise those cells in some kind of structure, and provide the resources the cells need for that group tissue to grow.”

Schon said the appearance of food was important, and the team wanted to control how cells produced colour.

Much like lab grown meats, the challenge was to create an end product that was nutritious and had a taste, texture and appearance that consumers were familiar with, he said.

“Some of those colour compounds are also health related and work as antioxidants. Being able to encourage cells to produce more colours could be advantageous,” he said.

The process could not be replicated in a kitchen because specialist knowledge was key, he said.

But the cells were not grown under any special conditions and the idea of growing cells in a space like a kitchen was novel, Schon said.

Cells needed, among other things, sugar, oxygen, water and energy to grow, he said.

The gel media that the cells grew on provided most of the components needed, he said.

supplied/Supplied They can’t eat it yet, but Dr Ben Schon says he is keen to try the fruit tissues.

The project had two goals, he said.

The “sciency goals” were to understand how cells grew, how they worked, and how to best control the environment to do cells grew in, he said.

“What's a fruits texture like? How do we replicate that if we want to make something that's crunchy like an apple, or juicy like a mandarin. How do you produce texture or flavour features that you want in fresh food,” Schon said.

The other underlying rationale was food security.

As the world’s population grew and food production was impacted by climate change then questions of how food could be produced close to urban consumers, with inputs and outputs that were controlled, and a reliable supply, were important to answer, he said.

By growing food from cells in the laboratory there were opportunities to use fewer resources and improve the environmental impact of food production, he said.

“We're hoping that the work that we do will also allow us to understand the sustainability questions around this.”

Schon said horticulture growers need not be alarmed that such technologies would make them redundant.

Plant and Food worked with industry to answer questions about fruit cell behaviour.

supplied/Supplied Light, water, sugar, energy and a lot of expertise is most of what’s needed to grow plant cells in a lab.

These insights could help breed better fruit varieties that benefitted traditional growing methods.

“I see this as something that sits alongside conventional growing systems. I don't see that we're going to be producing something that's identical to traditional fruit,” he said.

Schon said the world had to be ready for climate and population disruptions and new ways of producing food was a way to address it.

More than 80 companies worldwide looked to commercialise lab-grown meat and seafood, he said.

The research was funded through Plant & Food Research’s internal Growing Futures investment supported by a Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment fund.