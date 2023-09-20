Otago council a step closer on Manuherekia River changes, no-one happy

The first step towards restoring a Central Otago river has been taken but no one appears happy with the solution.

The 85km Manuherekia River runs from the Maniototo to Alexandra, and has a long history of water use for gold mining and irrigation.

About 75% of its water is currently taken – compared to about 25% in other regions of New Zealand.

The Otago Regional Council has responsibility for meeting the Government’s National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management but faces a large divide between those who want the river restored and farmers and horticulturalists who rely on it for their livelihoods.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Van Galvin, 12, jumps into the Manuherekia River on a summer afternoon.

A meeting in 2021 resulted in accusations of conflicts of interest and a call for the Environment Minister to intervene.

Further studies have been undertaken since and at Wednesday’s meeting councillors unanimously agreed to proceed to public notification of a new plan.

Under that plan river flows would increase to 2500 litres per second by 2040.

Many described the plan as “imperfect” but a starting point.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cr Michael Laws of the Otago Regional Council

Councillor Michael Laws said the river had not flowed naturally since the middle of the 19th Century.

The drive for change came from Wellington bureaucrats and Te Mana o te Wai – a government focus on managing freshwater to ensure the health and well-being of the water and to meet human health needs.

The idea that fish in a river were more important than growing food in a hungry world did not make sense, he said.

He supported the recommendation to note the report and move to public consultation as it struck a happy medium.

“But I do say that moving 2500 litres per second is too much,” he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Otago Regional Councillor Alexa Forbes.

Cr Alexa Forbes said she was concerned that the 17-year time frame would allow water users to delay and find new ways of doing business as usual.

“We need to look for new things to do and to display a willingness to explore, innovate adjust to the difficult circumstances of farming in a desert dry landscape,” she said.

“Our own inconvenient truths – our economic ones in particular – are home to roost and our response is to continue to support unsustainable land-use and practices until at least 2040.

“This should concern every one of us,” she said.

She was disappointed with the recommendation but supported it because it was a start.

Central Otago farmers said it could cost more than $100 million for the community to meet the proposed minimum flows.