Otago council a step closer on Manuherekia River changes, no-one happy
The first step towards restoring a Central Otago river has been taken but no one appears happy with the solution.
The 85km Manuherekia River runs from the Maniototo to Alexandra, and has a long history of water use for gold mining and irrigation.
About 75% of its water is currently taken – compared to about 25% in other regions of New Zealand.
The Otago Regional Council has responsibility for meeting the Government’s National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management but faces a large divide between those who want the river restored and farmers and horticulturalists who rely on it for their livelihoods.
A meeting in 2021 resulted in accusations of conflicts of interest and a call for the Environment Minister to intervene.
Further studies have been undertaken since and at Wednesday’s meeting councillors unanimously agreed to proceed to public notification of a new plan.
Under that plan river flows would increase to 2500 litres per second by 2040.
Many described the plan as “imperfect” but a starting point.
Councillor Michael Laws said the river had not flowed naturally since the middle of the 19th Century.
The drive for change came from Wellington bureaucrats and Te Mana o te Wai – a government focus on managing freshwater to ensure the health and well-being of the water and to meet human health needs.
The idea that fish in a river were more important than growing food in a hungry world did not make sense, he said.
He supported the recommendation to note the report and move to public consultation as it struck a happy medium.
“But I do say that moving 2500 litres per second is too much,” he said.
Cr Alexa Forbes said she was concerned that the 17-year time frame would allow water users to delay and find new ways of doing business as usual.
“We need to look for new things to do and to display a willingness to explore, innovate adjust to the difficult circumstances of farming in a desert dry landscape,” she said.
“Our own inconvenient truths – our economic ones in particular – are home to roost and our response is to continue to support unsustainable land-use and practices until at least 2040.
“This should concern every one of us,” she said.
She was disappointed with the recommendation but supported it because it was a start.
Central Otago farmers said it could cost more than $100 million for the community to meet the proposed minimum flows.