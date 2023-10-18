Drench resistance in sheep can be a $98 million problem

Farmers should stop over-relying on drench to kill parasites, but rather manage their pastures and control the amount of parasites on it, says chief executive of Techion, Greg Mirams. Here parasite eggs are seen under a Techion portable microscope.

Farmers can reduce farm losses caused by drench resistance by managing their pastures better.

Chief executive of Techion Greg Mirams said drench resistance created losses in two ways.

Firstly sheep grew slower when they had parasites in their gut, Mirams said.

Parasites suppressed appetite and sheep ate less, he said.

Secondly, conception rates decreased if ewes had parasites, and lambing percentages drop when worms were not controlled, he said.

Techion developed a portable microscope and software platform used to do faecal eggs counts on a farm or in a laboratory. Faecal egg counts were used to determine if stock had parasites and then to check the effectiveness of the drench used on a farm.

About 95% of parasites lived on pasture and the pasture needed to be managed, he said.

“Farmers do it all the time. They just don't realise how successful it can be. For example, if you've got a sheep farm, and you've got some cattle, when the cattle graze through the pasture they will eat and consume the sheep larvae and be unaffected by them, and they won't put sheep worms back on the pasture. So that means next time you put the sheep in there, there's less exposure, so they don't need to be treated as much,” Mirams said.

“The first thing is to shift the focus on managing larval intakes.

“If you know which paddocks have got a problem and where and when they get polluted by parasites, farmers can manage around that.

“The sun will burn a lot of these worm larvae off as they need moisture”.

Mirams said he encouraged farmers who irrigated pasture to not irrigate right after they cut silage, but to rather leave the water off for two or three days and allow the sun to reach down to soil level and kill larvae.

Drench resistance came about as parasites grew resistant to drenches that used only one compound to kill them, he said.

The industry then combined up to three compounds, but parasites became resistant to this also. Parasites mutated and adapted to drenches, he said.

“There's already a preset ability for that population to adapt. The more compounds you throw at the population, the more it speeds up. New Zealand parasites have had 40 to 50 years of drugs thrown at them,” he said.

“It's a significant threat to our production system because we don't have any new drugs that we can see coming to the industry.”

supplied/Supplied Chief executive of Techion Greg Mirams

Mirams said the focus needed to shift from “nuking” parasites with drugs to managing a property to reduce parasite loads.

Analyses of Ministry for Primary Industries data showed drench resistance could cost the industry as much as $98 million a year.

A 2017 study undertaken with UK retailer Sainsbury’s, reported undetected drench resistance reduced carcass value by 14%, he said.

“At an individual farm level, for a property producing 4000 lambs annually, undetected drench resistance may reduce income by an estimated $81,200 per year,” he said.

There were many trials on the growth differences between sheep that were treated with an effective drug versus those that were treated with an ineffective drug, he said.

“If you've got a drug working at 80%, you will see a 15% drop in performance, those are well established figures.”

Some of the most commonly used drugs now failed on a quarter of farms, he said.