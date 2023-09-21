Over 1000 cows to be culled after M bovis found on mid-Canterbury farm

It’s a bumpy road to eradication of M bovis, after a new property was identified and a massive dairy herd has to be culled.

A Selwyn dairy farm tested positive for Mycoplasma bovis after the bacteria was found through standard bulk tank milk background screening.

In April and August there was cause to celebrate when there were periods of no known infections..

Deputy director general for Biosecurity New Zealand Stuart Anderson said the find was unsurprising as more finds were always expected during spring testing.

“It does not undermine our progress towards eradication,” Anderson said.

The farm had just over a 1000 dairy cows and a number of them had tested positive after the milk tank find, he said.

The programme required that the entire herd be culled, Anderson said.

“The Mycoplasma bovis Eradication Programme is working with the farmer on a plan to depopulate the farm and is undertaking tracing of animal movements on and off the farm as per our normal practice

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern and biosecurity minister Damian O'Connor talked mycoplasma bovis and made a pre-Budget biosecurity announcement at MilkTestNZ in Hamilton on Thursday.

“This work will help identify the likely source of the infection and any other farms it may have moved to.

“Testing has identified that the strain of this infection is ST-21, the strain originally detected in 2017,” Anderson said.

As with previous confirmed properties the number of farms under movement restrictions would increase over the next weeks as the programme looked for other infections, he said.

“Our team will be in touch with any farms affected and experience tells us that in nearly all cases these restrictions will lift quickly.”

It was important farmers followed good bio-security practices and recorded all on-farm movements, he said.

The find did not affect development of the proposed National Pest Management Plan to manage M bovis over the next few years, Anderson said.

“We are now halfway through the 10-year eradication programme and one confirmed infected property compares with 40, at any one time, at the height of the outbreak in 2018,” he said.

During the past four years there had been a total of 271 confirmed properties. A total of 176,325 cattle had been culled.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed farmers were compensated for their losses due to culling, with $250 million paid for over 2909 claims to date.