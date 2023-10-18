Collect sheep poo for science

Faciale eczema in sheep is caused by a toxin-producing fungus in pasture.

Beef and Lamb is looking for farmers to be part of a facial eczema study.

Sector science strategy manager at Beef and Lamb Suzi Keeling said in a statement farmers could take part in a facial eczema research project by collecting sheep poo.

“We want samples collected across New Zealand regardless of whether farms have experienced faciale eczema in the past. Beef and Lamb will provide instructions, sampling kits and cover the costs to courier samples to the laboratory,” Keeling said.

Participants would collect samples 16 times, about every two weeks, from their mob of sheep for each year of the study, she said.

Keeling said the samples needed to be taken from the same mob throughout the season, but a different mob could be used each year.

“It’s as simple as taking a walk in a paddock, there’s no need to yard the animals. Just scoop up 10 individual fresh samples from the ground,” she said.

“In return for the samples, Beef and Lamb will provide faecal spore count results as soon as lab testing is completed, access to a monthly updated map showing spore counts around the country and a Prezzy Card at the end of the season if you are able to send all the samples in,” Keeling said.

The three-year study would help Beef and Lamb understand how widespread facial eczema was.

The study would also look at how warmer weather affected facial eczema’s spread, she said.

The disease was caused by a toxin-producing fungus in pasture.

It was spread across the country and there was no cure.

The toxin could cause permanent liver damage, which meant livestock suffered from sunburn.

If animals survived, their growth was affected for life, she said.

Beef and Lamb estimated the annual cost of facial eczema to the sheep, beef, dairy and deer sectors was about $332m.

“Those who volunteer to take part in the research will be playing an integral role in shaping future tools and solutions for facial eczema management,” she said.

“To ensure we get an accurate picture off facial eczema from every corner of New Zealand, we are looking for 350 enthusiastic farmers, 22 each from 16 regions around New Zealand, to collect samples from October to May each year for three years,” she