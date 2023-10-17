Farmers should prepare for an El Niño dry, experts say

Farmers are being warned to prepare for a possible drought this year.

Farmers must prepare for a dry that El Niño may bring to parts of the North Island, experts say.

Niwa declared an El Niño event earlier this year.

An El Niño climate cycle was when ocean water off the coast of South America to the central tropical Pacific warmed above average. The warming took place as trade winds weakened or even reversed, blowing warm water from the western Pacific towards the east.

An El Niño climate cycle typically meant New Zealand experienced stronger or more frequent winds from the west in summer, which could mean dryness in eastern areas and more rain in the west.

In winter, the winds tended to blow from the south, causing colder temperatures across the country.

DairyNZ general manager farm performance Sarah Speight said, “the potential El Niño weather pattern may bring a moderate to potentially severe drought across most of the North Island and east coast of the South Island, while westerly winds and more rain is predicted for western areas.”

Early preparation helped farmers achieve better outcomes later in the season when the potential dry weather was on them, Speight said.

With reduced milk prices, dairy farmers already faced high costs, and a potential drought added further challenges.

“From a business perspective, farmers should look at their own situation and what changes can be made. Planning now for a possible summer feed deficit is important, to identify the most cost-effective way to meet a shortfall.

supplied/Stuff DairyNZ farm performance general manager Sarah Speight says pasture is the cheapest source of feed in a dry.

“Options for increasing feed supply include strategic use of nitrogen to boost pasture production to lengthen rotation or harvest surplus, buying supplementary feed, planting summer crops and considering deferred grazing as an option,” she said.

“Dairy farmers can reduce demand by exiting known culls or graze off any surplus stock in a timely manner,” Speight said.

Farmers had to grow and use as much pasture as possible, as it was the cheapest source of feed, she said.

supplied/Supplied Beef and Lamb’s extension manager for the Eastern North Island, Mark Harris, says he faced serious mental health challenges in the 1989 drought and encourages farmer to build a good support team around them.

Beef and Lamb’s extension manager for the Eastern North Island Mark Harris said farmers needed to plan for a dry.

This season was looking very similar to 2019/20 when a drought was declared, he said.

Farmers also need a plan B in place, and set dates for when they will pursue certain actions, Harris said.

“Use a feed plan to help set the trips that will set those actions off. For example, if your feed cover is below a certain level on a certain date, you will sell steers,” he said.

Connecting with every person down the line from the farm was important, he said.

“Connect with your processor. Check what space might be like. Talk to your bank early, because if you start to sell there are big financial implications,” Harris said.

Farmers recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle already carried some extra costs, he said.

Mental health was important in times of dry, he said.

Harris said in the 1989 drought his mental health suffered considerably because he isolated himself.

“Make sure you build a [support] team around you,” he said.

There were many factors to consider, like, if you buy bailage then you have to understand the feed quality, he said.

There were many good sources of information around, he said.

In Hawke’s Bay the regional coincul ran a drought indicator, he said.

“You can click on the weather station down the road and it will indicate how many days to stress point, if rain doesn’t come,” he said.

In previous droughts those who delayed decision-making were often the worst off, he said.

“The further you go into a dry, the less handles you have to pull.”

Beef and Lamb had drought toolkits available online, Harris said.