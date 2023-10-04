MPI offers funding to help Southland farmers and growers with recovery from storm damage

Farmers assess the damage after flooding in Wallacetown, Southland, following September’s heavy rain.

The Ministry for Primary Industries will allocate up to $20,000 to enable extra support for farmers and growers affected by last month’s storm damage and flooding in Southland.

The ministry’s director of rural communities and farming support, Nick Story, said the funding would go towards specialised one-on-one support, co-ordination of the cleanup, and wellbeing events.

“We’ve been in close contact with the Southland Rural Support Trust since the bad weather was forecast, including discussions last week,’’ he said.

“MPI will continue to work with rural support trusts and sector groups to determine any further needs on the ground.”

Supplied Nick Story of MPI says the ministry is working with rural support trusts and sector groups.

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon​ said the funding was welcome.

“Those events get people off the farm, and they’ll realise that they’re in the same boat as everyone else, and they might be more comfortable to ask for help in those situations rather than if an MPI ute comes up the driveway,’’ he said.

A state of emergency was declared in the Gore District and Southland on September 21 after torrential rain fell, causing rivers to rise and stormwater drains to back up.

Dillon said it was difficult to know how the cleanup was going without being on the ground, and it was hard to tell where the worst-affected areas were.

“It’s a mammoth task. The flooding hit at a busy time for everyone with calving and lambing, but there’s no good time for a flood, really.”

He urged farmers who needed help to get in touch with the Southland Rural Support Trust.