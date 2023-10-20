Groundswell NZ: We'll stick around for a while

Labour and the Greens are gone – but Groundswell NZ is going to stick around for a while.

Groundswell NZ leader Bryce McKenzie said while the organisation is pleased with the election result, it hopes the new government lives up to its promises and delivers less regulation for farmers in the next three years.

“They need farmers to get on with farming to get us out of this mess,’’ McKenzie said.

“We need a strong rural sector to get the economy going again.’’

Groundswell NZ held its first tractor protest in Gore in October 2020 to oppose new regulations relating to winter grazing introduced by the Labour/Greens government. It now has 66,000 followers on social media and sends a weekly email to 100,000 followers.

Despite the fact that those parties are now in opposition, there is still a place for Groundswell, McKenzie said.

“I’d quite like to say no, and we’d go away, but we’ve got to make sure the present government does what they’ve said they’re going to do and get rid of the ridiculous regulations that have made it difficult for the rural sector in the last three years, so we’ll stick around for a while,’’ he said.

“The other issue is that we want to make sure there is a strong agricultural voice in Parliament because having a united voice really matters. We’ve already written letters to all of the farmers who will be MPs in this term, no matter what party they’re with, and encouraged them to have one voice for agriculture because that has been a real problem in the past.’’

ROBYN EDIE/STUFF Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson talk about the reasons Groundswell NZ was set up (first published July 2021).

After a two-year wait Groundswell’s leaders finally had a meeting with then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in December 2022 – a visit from Greens co-leader James Shaw was now unlikely to happen.

In December 2021, Shaw agreed to meet with Groundswell NZ co-founders Laurie Paterson and Bryce McKenzie once the exposure draft of the proposed National Environmental Standards for Indigenous Biodiversity had been released.

The policy was released, but the visit never happened.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Groundswell protesters in central Christchurch in 2022.

”That’s typical of the government we’ve been dealing with. They were all talk but no action when it came down to it,’’ he said.

He hoped there would be no need to stage the nationwide protests Groundswell has held previously.

The pair drove their tractors from Invercargill to Auckland to encourage people to vote for change prior to the election.

“Did it make a difference? It’s always hard to know. We’ve had feedback from people in the cities that said they didn’t realise New Zealand’s rural areas were struggling as much as they are,’’ he said.