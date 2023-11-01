The Topp Twins to play at Goldfields Cavalcade hoedown at Waikaia

The Topp Twins will perform at the 32nd annual Goldfield Cavalcade at Waikaia in March.

Waikaia’s population of just over 100 people could swell into the thousands when the 32nd annual Goldfield Cavalcade ends there in March.

Committee spokesperson Bill Butler said there could be as many as 650 participants riding horses, walking or biking on the trails, and big crowds were expected in the town on the Saturday for the traditional grand parade and market day and the hoedown later that night.

“The symbol for this cavalcade is the wagon wheel and that’s because we have people coming from all directions into Waikaia. There’s trails coming in through Glenaray [Station], coming in on a trail from Earnscleugh, from Mavora, from Te Anau Downs – it’s going to be big,’’ Butler said.

The cavalcade would have two wagon and horse riding trails, five horse riding trails, a tramping trail, a walking trail, a running trail and a mountainbiking trail.

New Zealand entertainment legends The Topp Twins will be the headline act at the hoedown, joined on stage by The Possum Pickers, and Kayla Mahon would also be performing, he said.

“They’ll also perform during the day so that everyone gets the opportunity to see them,’’ he said.

pmeecham/Stuff Stu McLaren from Balclutha drives his team of horses past the Garston School while taking part in the Nevis Valley Heavy Wagon Trail which was part of the Waikaia 2003 Cavalcade.

‘We’re expecting maybe 1200 people at the market day, maybe more than that. There will be plenty of events for people to watch and take part in, and the town's main street will be shut off for the big parade.’’

Waikaia hosted the cavalcade in 2003.

About 800 people are expected at the hoedown, and tickets for it are now available online, he said.