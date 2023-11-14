Delivering better broadband for those living rural

Farmside understand that internet connectivity is as indispensable to those out on the farms as it is to those in the city.

They say the real New Zealand is found in the regions, where the birds sing freely, and strangers passing on the street still say hello. If you're planning an escape to the country or you've been living the good life for a while, there's no need to sacrifice the broadband. Long appreciating that internet connectivity is as indispensable to those out on the farms, lifestyle blocks and quiet retreats as it is to urban household, Farmside is a specialist service provider that knows rural and knows connectivity.

Itself born and bred rural, Farmside is headquartered in Timaru with a team of 40 and a network of installers nationwide. Focusing entirely on the unique challenges of extending the connectivity everyone takes for granted in the crowded centres of New Zealand, at least some of the secret sauce is a full range of suitable services.

This coupled with expertise and a willingness to go out to wherever you are and get you connected to the best solution for your circumstances. Simply put, Farmside is the champion of rural connectivity; there aren't that many providers happily connecting you whether you're operating from the Canterbury Plains, Haast or even the Chatham Islands, but Farmside most certainly will.

The technologies and services in the company's toolbox include satellite, Rural Broadband Initiative Wireless, fibre where available, and older-but-still-viable technologies like ADSL and VDSL. Fixed and mobile phone services complete the package for a complete 'single provider' package. If living the good life out in the regions appeals, make it the great life without sacrificing all the streaming, gaming, communication and more the internet has to offer.

But while technology and networks are obviously essential – whether satellite, wireless or terrestrial – there is more to it than that. The Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI) is a prime example of the 'more to', along with Farmside's keen appreciation of the unique challenges faced by the Kiwi businesses which play such a crucial economic role.

Delivered in two phases and funded with some $430 million from the Telecommunications Development Levy, RBI has connected thousands of homes, farms and other businesses all across the country. Farmside is proud to provide services which incorporate RBI where possible, with the advantage that connectivity over this network offers a cost advantage when compared with 'access anywhere' satellite. These connections are suitable for rural homes as well as businesses.

As a rural specialist, Farmside is all about community; in fact, among its principles is that customers are never just a number. This reflects in a more personalised level of service than the city dwellers come to expect from their telecoms service providers; in many rural situations, achieving a decent connection isn't necessarily a clear-cut delivery managed from an office somewhere.

While necessitating a closer engagement, the philosophy of getting to know customers extends right through to the Timaru HQ and call centre, where many operators have built personal relationships with individuals. Having someone answer your call and know exactly who you are doesn't happen too often these days!

If your connectivity isn't up to scratch, or if you want a telecommunications service provider who knows rural because they are rural, Farmside is the obvious choice. Because Farmside understands that better connections mean better living in the regions, just as much as anywhere else.

