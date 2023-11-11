Alliance Group backtracks on delayed advance payment to farmers

Alliance Group has backtracked on a delay in paying farmers their advance payments.

The meat processor had delayed payment of a loyalty advance payment after it extended the deadline to sign up, meaning farmers had to wait longer before they were paid.

One farmer commented online that the delay in payment ‘’leaves a pretty bitter taste in one's mouth’’, while another said “loyal suppliers were getting ‘shafted’ with non-suppliers getting deals way higher than loyal ones’’.

A spokesperson said there were some ‘’subsequent conversations’’ the day Stuff asked questions about the delayed payments.

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese said the advance payments programme was open to the co-operative’s loyal shareholders who supplied 100% of their lamb, cattle or deer to the company.

It supported farmers with cash flows when they were at their normal seasonal low period, and farmers were paid in advance for up to 80% of the livestock they committed to processing with Alliance.

“This provides farmers with interest-free income and ensures supply for the co-operative so that we can meet demands from global customers,’’ he said.

“Like all New Zealand meat processors, Alliance is facing significant volatility as a result of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and weakening global markets. This has flowed through to weaker livestock pricing for our farmers.”

Supplied/Stuff Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese. (File photo)

He said given the challenges, it was not surprising there had been considerable demand for the advance payment this coming season, and the co-operative had extended the closing date by two weeks, to Friday November 17.

“We wanted to be able to offer the advance payment to as many qualifying farmers as possible in a fair and equitable way, and as a result, we needed more time to process this.

“Based on the overwhelming feedback received from our farmers and their need for the advance payment, we have reviewed how we could fairly work through the increased demand and will deposit the advance payments already requested into our farmers’ bank accounts as a single payment on Thursday, November 16.’’

Applications made during the extended period would be paid as a single payment on Monday, December 4, rather than the usual two payments, he said.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, we always take a long-term view of global market challenges. Following a refresh of the company strategy, we are confident that we can weather the tough market conditions and deliver for our farmers, the co-operative and our customers.”