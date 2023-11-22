Fed Farmers urge Gore residents to comment on plan

Federated Farmers Southland senior vice president Bernadette Hunt says the submission process is vitally important to make sure the final Gore District Plan works for everyone it applies to. (File photo)

Farmers in the Gore District are worried the new district plan will lead to time-consuming and costly consenting processes.

The proposed plan is one of the first in the country to be written under the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity 2023, and Federated Farmers Southland argue the policy was written into the plan hastily before it opened for consultation.

“Those chapters were added in a hurry, [but] they have significant repercussions for farmers,” said senior vice president Bernadette Hunt. “We’re really concerned that the vast majority of ratepayers are oblivious to it.”

She’s calling on ratepayers to make submissions before the closing date on Monday, so the plan can be fit for purpose when it’s finalised.

Under the proposed plan, Hunt said many typical farming activities would need to be consented, which created bureaucracy and uncertainty for farmers.

She also said she was concerned that most of the district had been designated as a Site and Area of Significance to Māori with multiple provisions that iwi would need to be involved with.

The Post Richard McIntyre, from Federated Farmers, says many farmers are struggling to make a profit as a result of higher on-farm costs and China’s economic slowdown. Climate change policy and other new regulations are also adding to their administrative burden.

Hunt stressed that she understood the Gore District Council were working within national policy and she was confident planners would work through submissions to ensure the finalised plan was better suited to the district.

“This is not about Federated Farmers versus Gore District Council. Other councils will be watching this closely.”

The National Party, ACT and New Zealand First have all campaigned on streamlining regulations for farmers, but Hunt explained that even if the Significant Natural Areas legislation were repealed, the Gore District Plan would still have to adhere to the policies it was written under.

Environmental expert Lynda Murchison says the Māori relationship with the whenua is much like that of intergenerational farmers.

Chief advisor to the Hokonui Rūnanga board, Dr Lynda Murchison, said there were two aspects to consider when looking at policy around an area’s significance to Māori.

The first was how one expressed the relationship of a rūnanga to the whenua, and the second was the consenting process.

The challenge was decoupling these, she said.

The western approach to conservation was to lock land up, Murchison said, but in te ao Māori, people’s relationship with the whenua is more like that of intergenerational farmers.

The plan created a framework acknowledging that the whole takiwā was significant, she said.

Gore District Council's interim chief executive Stephen Parry says parts of Hokonui carry both ecological and cultural significance.

The next step was figuring how to recognise this without making everything go through consenting.

“This is exactly what the submission process is for: constructive suggestions,” Murchison said.

GDC interim chief executive Stephen Parry echoed this, saying staff were open to adopting suggestions from submissions.

“There’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge before we make a final decision,” he said.

The council was always grappling with multiple interests and was always trying to come up with a balanced approach, Parry said.

Submissions on the proposed Gore District Plan close on Monday.