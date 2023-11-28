Taihape's Sophie Hurley takes out top gong at Rural Women NZ Business Awards

For the first time, the supreme award winner at the Rural Women NZ Business Awards came from the emerging business category.

Nobody was more shocked than Sophie Hurley, co-founder of Hunterville business, Honest Wolf, alongside her husband Sam, when she learnt she was the supreme winner at the ceremony in Christchurch on Friday.

Hurley had travelled down from their farm, Papanui Estate in Taihape, for the evening, having already been announced as the winner of the emerging business category in October.

Honest Wolf was launched in June 2020 as an online store selling ethical luggage and bags made from wool.

It had built up to a point where the couple were able to open their first flagship store in Hunterville in 2022 and now employ six employees in full-time and part-time roles.

There is also an Honest Wolf pop-up store in Britomart, Auckland, running until Wednesday of this week.

Travelling back home on Sunday, before jetting off again to Auckland on Monday to check out the pop-up store, Hurley said it was a surprise to win.

“Definitely there were some incredible women that I was up against, so when I went up to actually grab the award, I made a pretty terrible speech because I hadn’t really thought about what I was supposed to say.”

Applying for the business awards was not something that she would have put her hand up for, but it was a good learning curve for the business, she said.

There were many questions that Hurley got asked during the application process she had not thought of before in the context of her business.

Supplied Sam and Sophie Hurley, the founders of Honest Wolf, with one of their two children, son Harry, on their 5700 hectare sheep and beef farm in Taihape. (File photo)

It was not in the plan to launch a business in the middle of the pandemic, but because they had all the stock in New Zealand, “everything was ready to go”, Hurley said.

And it felt like the right time to launch the business, especially with the emphasis on supporting local, she said.

“When we launched, we had a great response from the rural community because their stories were very similar to ours with the wool decline.”

With wool prices in severe decline in recent years, Honest Wolf was created to help get a better price for the wool produced on the Hurley’s farm.

Hurley said the business had grown “quicker” than they thought it would, but they have tried to balance it with the growth of their young family.

She said they don’t want to get ahead of themselves in the business.

“We want to make sure that every market we try and enter, every new product we bring out, is not rushed and done correctly.”

With “such a good market” in New Zealand, they were trying to learn as much as they could.

Supplied Sophie and her family live on a sheep and beef farm in Taihape. (File photo)

When asked how she balanced being a mother to two young children, living rurally and running a successful business, Hurley said that it was a shared goal of the couple’s to have their kids involved in their careers, when they can.

Balancing business with family was a theme Hurley saw on awards night too.

“A lot of the other category winners were in exactly the same boat. We’ve found ourselves in a remote location, and we’ve got young children.”

Honest Wolf had taken the couple on a journey they never expected. When launching their idea, for example, they had no idea that it would lead them to look at manufacturers in India.

It was “exciting” to not know what could be next for them, Hurley said.

As for a sneak peek into what next year could bring for Honest Wolf, Hurley said they are looking into entering the Australian market and there are a couple of collaborations with “big” New Zealand brands coming soon.

National president of Rural Women New Zealand, Gill Naylor said: “Honest Wolf is an excellent example of the innovation and entrepreneurism of rural enterprises and their responsiveness to changing times.

"In seeking a solution to declining wool prices at the time that plastic bags were being phased out, Sophie and husband Sam, saw an opportunity to use their wool to create a sustainable alternative and Honest Wolf was born."

2023 NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards

Category award winners:

Supreme award: Honest Wolf – Sophie Hurley (Hunterville).

Emerging business: Honest Wolf – Sophie Hurley (Hunterville).

Creative arts: Botanic Press – Emma Hasler (Albert Town).

Innovation: Real Country – Laura Koot (Kingston).

Love of the land: Nature & Nosh and The Bush Boardroom – Kylie Rae (Waikato).

Rural champion: Target PR – Rebecca Greaves (Pongaroa).

Bountiful table: Hayz At The Anchorage – Haylee-Chanel Simeon (Bluff).

Rural health and wellness excellence: Kathryn Wright – Counsellor (Te Anau).