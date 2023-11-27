Environment Southland's water plan change continues despite Feds' call to pause

Environment Southland says it will continue with Plan Change Tuatahi, despite Federated Farmers seeking a pause in the process as the new Government changes direction on some farming regulations.

Plan Change Tuatahi is the first plan change to the proposed Southland Water and Land Plan. It will set limits, targets and methods for discharges to and abstractions from waterways that will help achieve a state of healthy resilience for water bodies.

Southland Federated Farmers wrote to the regional council earlier this month, saying it was in discussions with the likely members of the new Government to seek an extension to the timelines of regional Land and Water Plans as a first step for new ministers, and ultimately look for a comprehensive reset of farming regulations that were not fit for purpose.

“Although there is no doubt that continued improvement in environmental outcomes is important regardless of the government, the Essential Freshwater package sets us on an extremely challenging journey and will have significant ramifications for the economy of Southland and the country,’’ the letter from Southland president Chris Dillon and national president Wayne Langford said.

In response to the letter, Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer and chairperson Nicol Horrell thanked Federated Farmers for highlighting concerns regarding farmer wellbeing in light of the national economic situation and new regulation, and noting the potential for change in national direction.

“Your letter acknowledges the importance of continued improvement in environmental outcomes, including the current state of our freshwater and estuaries. This is the objective of Plan Change Tuatahi,’’ the letter said.

Stuff Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon.

“We are committed to developing and implementing a Southland solution to this challenge. While the national regulatory framework may change, the underlying need for continued improvement in environmental outcomes in the region remains an imperative. This means we will work with our partners, stakeholders and communities to develop an approach that takes us significantly forward in terms of improving environmental outcomes, but is also pragmatic and tailored to this region and its communities’’.

It said the regional council had been working to respond to environmental challenges for many years now, and communities were asking for leadership and certainty.

Supplied Environment Southland chief executive Wilma Falconer.

There would be an opportunity for public submissions on Plan Change Tuatahi in 2023/24 before it was finalised in 2025.

The new Government included a new agency, accountable to new Minister for Regulation David Seymour, to assess the quality of new and existing regulation.

Other policies included ceasing the implementation of the Significant Natural Areas policy, and replacing the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management to rebalance Te Mana o te Wai to better reflect the interests of all water users.