Farmside: meet New Zealand’s rural internet gurus

Less than 20 years ago, rural New Zealand had painfully slow internet. Still limited to dial-up, most farmers couldn't rely on a fast web connection to manage their businesses. Thankfully, things have changed significantly in recent times.

Today's rural broadband is light years ahead. Rural internet provider Farmside is at the heart of efforts to boost connectivity in rural areas, offering 4G wireless, mobile, fibre broadband, connectivity advice, and insights on new gadgets to make life on the farm easier.

Vicki Moffat has worked as a Sales Consultant for Farmside for 19 years, shortly after the company was founded in 2002. In her time, she has seen rural internet improve vastly, from the dial-up of the early 2000s to satellite internet and the 4G and fibre offerings available today.

"Back in 2005, customers would pay for 1GB of data for a month. There were people 12 kilometres out of town who couldn't even get dial-up," Moffat says. "Technology has come on leaps and bounds. It's a totally different ball game now, and we have a menu to suit any rural business."

In the past, poor internet has been a barrier for farmers looking to adopt technology, as well as a pain point for rural homeowners. But the barriers have come crashing down, with mobile wireless, fibre broadband and connectivity options for farmers and lifestyle block owners.

SUPPLIED The advances in rural internet means farmers can explore new digital apps, tools and devices to drive productivity and business efficiency.

The speed of today's rural internet might surprise some farmers.

"Rural 5G wireless, which is on the way, can deliver more than 300 MB per second plus, and things will improve further as towers are upgraded. It's going to be fantastic when 5G rolls out and the fibre network grows into more rural areas," Moffat adds.

The advances in rural internet have enabled more farmers to explore new digital apps, tools and devices to drive productivity and business efficiency, Moffat says.

"There are all sorts of apps and devices now, including our Asset Tracker, a small mobile tracking device for farm equipment and vehicles. Farmers can now attach a tracker to their boat or four-wheel drive so that they are notified if and when it moves."

Better internet is powering a connectivity revolution in modern farming, with digital tools for everything including monitoring soil and plant health, tracking livestock, or managing farm finances. With stronger and more reliable connections, farmers can modernise and automate more quickly.

SUPPLIED Farmside sales consultant Vicki Moffat, says on a farm with loads of animals and equipment, connectivity can make a huge difference.

"Everything's online now, even apps for monitoring crops. There's a lot of work farmers need to get through and there's technology to help with so many different aspects.

"Better internet also helps with things like homeschooling the kids and the kids' homework," Moffat explains. "It was all done by paperwork back in the day, but now your rural internet gives you so many options."

Moffat has seen faster connections make a real difference to farmers up and down the country.

"When you've got a huge farm with loads of animals and equipment, connectivity can make a huge difference. A farmer can't be across everything at once from a security, health, and safety perspective, so having these internet-connected devices is amazing."

Craig Taylor, General Manager for Farmside, says the rural internet landscape is set to improve further in the coming years, with ultra-fast fibre set to reach about 90% of the population.

SUPPLIED With Farmside internet powering them, NZ farmers will reap the benefits of a connected rural life.

"There are upgrades going on all the time that will benefit rural communities. While there's still a digital divide, that divide is narrowing. There are more and more options and benefits out there for people living in rural areas."

As the rural internet network becomes increasingly sophisticated, Timaru-based Farmside wants to use its decades of experience to help farm businesses embrace digitisation.

The Internet of Things (IoT), the use of web-connected devices to share data and automate tasks, is set to drive the rural economy in the years to come, and the broadband provider wants to guide rural customers on their connectivity journey.

"If you go to Fieldays each year you see some of the technology out there. There are digital tools and apps to help with everything from productivity, pest management to animal welfare. These things can be game-changing for a farmer. We want to help farmers use these modern methods to become stronger and more resilient businesses."

With faster internet powering them, NZ farmers will reap the benefits of a connected rural life.

Farmside prides itself on delivering excellent customer service. Visit www.farmside.co.nz or in Butler Street in Timaru to give your farm a connectivity boost.