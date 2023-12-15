A leg of Kiwi lamb for 20 cents? Crazy prices go viral

Sainsbury's has been selling New Zealand lamb for as little as 20 cents.

Fancy a leg of fresh New Zealand lamb for just 20 cents?

Yip – you read that right… for the price of a lollipop, your family could be tucking into a moreish piece of meat.

But there’s just one giant catch – you’ll need to be in the United Kingdom to do it.

Considered the caviar of the lamb world, even controversially by a British government minister and a peer in the House of Lords this year, the rock bottom price offered by Sainsbury’s earlier this week made headlines in several British newspapers.

The vacuum packed legs in question were reduced because they were at or near their use by date, but that didn’t stop keen customers like Lesley and Barry Mace from Norfolk snaffling them up.

When they used the store’s discount card, the price was further reduced to 10 cents.

It’s not the only New Zealand lamb bargain offered up to British punters this festive season, as prices dive, in the wake of oversupply from Australasia.

For $25 you can buy yourself almost 2kg of New Zealand lamb in Tescos. Whereas Pak n Save is charging $21.49kg ($43 for a 2kg leg) this week, the English supermarket is promoting our lamb for $13.30kg.

And it didn’t take long for news of the discounts to reach the expat Kiwi community online.

Trent Kinghorn/Stuff Expat Kiwi Trent Kinghorn was one of many Kiwis snaffling New Zealand lamb legs in the United Kingdom this week.

Surrey-based Kiwi, Trent Kinghorn, headed to Tescos with his son Max, 10, and bought as many as he could.

Although turkey’s on the family’s menu on Christmas Day, Kinghorn, who's been in the UK for 21 years, likes to fish a leg out of the freezer, throughout the year.

“It’s a special treat.”

And at a time of year, when the days are short and cold, having some succulent lamb from home makes up for the winter months – especially when he video calls home and sees how sunny and warm it is.

Trent Kinghorn/Stuff Max Kinghorn, 10, loves New Zealand lamb.

Supermarkets in the UK have a tradition of offering discount prices on Kiwi lamb at Easter as a ‘loss leader’ promotion (where a product is deliberately sold at a loss to attract customers), but not to the extent of what Sainsbury’s offered.

Federated Farmers Meat and Wool Industry Group executive member Dean Rabbidge knows a thing or two about quality lamb, and how to produce it on his Southland farm. Seeing what it’s being offered for in the UK is frustrating, he says, particularly at a time when farmers are spending a lot of time on farm environment plans, designed to give them the edge in the competitive export market.

Then there’s the cost of bargain-basement prices to the collective New Zealand lamb brand.

“It’s not a good look,” he says.

Robyn Edie. News. Southland Tim/Stuff Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge, like many sheep farmers, is struggling.

Rabbidge, like many sheep farmers, has had a tough year, with prices sliding downwards. He’s just sold some quality lambs with heavier weights than last December but is $30 a head down. Ewes that were worth $130 a head last year are now only worth $59, and with input prices continuing to rise on the back of the 5.6% inflation rate, Rabbidge can’t wait for the year to end.

“We’ll weather the storm”.

He believes Aussie farmers have played a big part in the diving market, after they “dumped” a record number of sheep and lambs on the export market on the back of favourable weather conditions.

A recent report from Beef+Lamb New Zealand showed Australia’s net sheep flock is now at a record number of 79 million heads – its highest in 15 years.

In September, Aussie farmers killed 6.6 million lambs – a new monthly record.

Diane Bishop Dean Rabbidge says the low prices for lamb is frustrating.

For Mark Di Somma, the Strategy Director at The Audacity Group, prices for New Zealand lamb signal how it has been reduced from a product to a commodity through the actions of others.

“Meaning, in effect, our product becomes undifferentiated in the minds of distributors (and then consumers). When that happens, everything becomes about price”.

Di Somma believes the industry needs to collectively lift New Zealand’s status as a country of origin to give lamb a premium standing in its own right. He also thinks we need to build a co-ordinated, in-market response for all exporters to ensure our sheep products carry consistent, value-added messaging and positioning.

It’s also important to encourage individual brands to invest in building their own standing and reputation in the export markets, Di Somma says.

“The clear signal from what has happened here is that we need to act quickly. The challenge, of course, is that current returns represent real barriers to investing, at a time when it is more important than ever to defend the integrity and value of our lamb products”.

“The cruel learning is that if we are not building and retaining value for New Zealand products globally, others will naturally look to devalue our offerings in order to promote their own products and commercial agendas,” Di Somma says.