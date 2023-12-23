'Picking cherries is like milking mice': Sun shines for cherry growers

Carla Paolo, in the Cherrybank orchard, says “picking cherries is like milking mice”.

Clear summer skies spell a happy holiday for Marlborough cherry growers.

Blair McLean said hundreds of tonnes of cherries were being harvested each day from his family’s Cherrybank Orchard near Spring Creek. Professional pickers started on November 20. The shop would be open “as long as possible” and pick -your-own should continue after Christmas.

This was a great season with fine weather in November and December and good local prices, McLean said.

The orchard was covered, to keep out rain which could split cherries, and to hasten ripening.

“Last year we had 186mm of rain, the year before 170mm, the year before that 200mm .... this year, nothing,” McLean said before Christmas.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Blair McLean, of Marlborough’s Cherrybank Orchard, is enjoying a near-perfect cherry season.

The change to drier El Nino conditions meant irrigating trees, but that was more than made up for by the excellent harvest.

For six or seven years, no Marlborough cherries had been exported, McLean said. Cherrybank was the last Marlborough orchard to send fruit overseas and for the first time this year, was not licenced to export.

The Marlborough season typically ended around Christmas, too early to meet overseas demand, which extended into February, McLean said. Central Otago’s harvest started later but continued on through the export window.

Selling in New Zealand was less profitable than exporting “but it’s still pretty good money” with cherries, until recently, in short supply, McLean said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Charlotte McLean is helping out at her family's Cherrybank Orchard during the university holidays.

“We’ve had really good staff this year, an experienced team of pickers travelling the world.”

They tended to get about 20 to 30 people turning up asking for work every day too, he said.

Carla Paolo, of Italy, was working at Cherrybank, while on a working holiday in New Zealand. She had also picked cherries in Canada.

“Picking cherries is like milking mice,” she said. “You place your fingers at the top of the stems, pull gently, and they rain down.”

Pickers were paid by the bucket, with rates depending on whether the cherries were being selected on size or colour.

The Ministry for Primary Industries’ Situation and Outlook predicted a strong future for New Zealand horticulture with forecast export revenue rising to $8.19 billion by 2025.

Cherries were an increasingly promising crop with export revenue up 8% to $84 million in the year to June 2023, due to orchard expansion. Earnings were forecast to grow 14% to $96m, in the year to June 2024.