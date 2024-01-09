The Taranaki farmers introducing the taste of feijoas to the world

Emily Low and friend Ruby Taylor in the family’s 500 tree feijoa orchard near Bell Block.

When Matt Low and Melissa Burleigh-Low were looking to move house, Melissa wanted a bigger vegetable garden. What she ended up with was a 500-tree strong feijoa orchard.

The couple took over a 10 acre piece of land in North Taranaki with the established orchard on it in 2012 and have developed it into Kahu Glen Farm.

Feijoas are native to Southern Brazil but are well-loved in New Zealand and common in many gardens.

In March, the pair will introduce the unique taste of New Zealand’s favourite fruit to the world at Womad in New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park. The opportunity came after answering a call-out by Venture Taranaki for food producers to showcase in a Taste of Taranaki pop up at the festival.

Carly Sarten Photography The family inherited the 500-tree feijoa orchard when they purchased the land in 2012.

“We thought we'd give it a go to put our product out there and a good opportunity to share our story.”

They are one of 12 local producers who will showcase their products at the festival, which has become increasingly well known for its food as much as its music.

They run the orchard and farm alongside their full-time jobs, Melissa as deputy principal at Lepperton School and Matt a civil engineer at Beca, as well as parenting their two kids, James, 10, and Emily, 5.

“We don’t have time to do things like watch TV, our downtime is with the kids,” Matt said.

“It’s a juggling act and over feijoa season it’s all hands on deck”

Kahu Glen Farm During feijoa season, which typically starts in March, it’s all hands on deck in the orchard.

The couple were living in Bell Block when they decided they needed some more space for their growing family, as well as Melissa wanting a bigger vegetable garden and Matt wanting some livestock.

They started looking for land to build on and purchased the 10 acres from Trevor and Linda Swan, who had developed the orchard.

When they first moved on to the land, the Swans were still next door, so helped a lot and provided everything the couple needed to carry on with the operation.

“We didn't know what we were getting ourselves into,” Matt said.

“The first season we picked three or four tonnes, but now it’s up to eight or nine on a good season,” Melissa added.

Melissa was pregnant with James during their first season and said she picked about 100kg of feijoas and later that day went into labour.

Kahu Glen Farm They also take their products to the local farmer’s market.

They say the fruit grows well in Taranaki due to the climate and volcanic soil and doesn’t require a lot of maintenance.

“Just pruning,” Matt said.

“We let the sheep graze round them outside of the season so we don’t have to mow.”

They supply Turners and Growers, which then goes around Taranaki, and also go to the Sunday Farmer's Market.

As well as the fruit, they make a feijoa and apple juice which they produce with an apple grower in Otaki.

“We take our feijoas down to him, and he presses it and bottles it, and then we bring it back and label it.”

They sell the juice at the Farmer’s Market as well as at Airspresso at New Plymouth Airport, Lepperton Cafe, and Crazy Pumpkin in Stratford and New Plymouth.

123RF Most seasons they pick eight or nine tonnes of feijoa.

The Kahu Glen name came after moving on to the site and noticing the amount of Kahu flying there and Glen came from Melissa’s Scottish heritage, having immigrated to New Zealand with her parents when she was a child.

It translates to valley of the hawks.

Their goal is to be able to live completely off the land and have it be their main income, but currently that’s not possible.

But they do feature in the Sustainable Backyards Trail most years.

Both laugh when asked if the feijoa orchard is a good moneymaker.

“It just means a bit of extra income.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They’ve got livestock, like the chicken pictured with James, 10, and grow other produce which they sell at the farmer’s market, too.

But that extra income allows them to take a holiday off the farm every year.

The family all eat a lot of the green fruit as well as the juice.

“We’ve only just finished off our frozen feijoas from last season,” Melissa said.

The line-up for the Taste of Taranaki Pop-up at Womad is: Yerba Mate from Planta, Blue Petal herbal elixirs and honey, Fine Lime Company, coffee from IncaFé, Magic T’s herbal tea, Treasured Morning’s breakfast cereals, Marcel’s Pancakes, Theory Food, organic feijoa and apple juice from Kahu Glen, Egmont Honey, Mister K crackers, and MK Spice seasonings.