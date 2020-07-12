Government tinkering with the ETS only gives the fossil fuel industry a get out of jail free card

Greenpeace is astonished the Government's latest climate proposal includes an option for dairy farmers to voluntarily deal with their emissions over the next six years. Video first published in 2019.

OPINION: The recent tinkering with the flawed Emissions Trading Scheme will mean little to many New Zealanders.

But the outcome will. That’s because the proposed changes won’t address climate change issues, but will lead to large-scale land use change, with a devastating impact on our landscape and continue to allow fossil fuel industry a get-out-of-jail free card.

These policy and economic instruments that sit within the Climate Change Response Act and the Emissions Trading Reform Bill allow fossil fuel emitters unlimited ability to offset their pollution by planting trees.

The pastoral industry is effectively being asked to pick up the tab for other industries’ pollution and we have seen a major increase in the sale of sheep and beef farms into forestry in the last year.

While Beef +Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is supportive of the regeneration and restoration of indigenous habitats within farming landscapes, and the establishment of plantation forestry where appropriate, we are concerned about the impact of policies which economically incentivise whole scale land use change from pastoral-based farming into exotic trees.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Sheep and beef farms are being converted to forestry at a worrying rate, says Beef + Lamb’s Corina Jordan.

This is a slap in the face to an industry which has already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent since the 1990s, and has worked to protect and restore native habitats on our farms to the tune of 2.8 million hectares, the second largest holding of native forest and native biodiversity in the country.

The flow-on effects from this policy will be borne by the loss of rural communities with severe economic ramifications, and poor outcomes for indigenous biodiversity, soils, and freshwater.

Research in the Wairoa region last year found sheep and beef farmers employed far more people and spent more locally than carbon farming.

To address these issues, B+LNZ sought changes to the Emissions Trading reform bill in order to limit the amount of fossil fuel pollution which could be offset through pine trees.

John Hawkins/Stuff Sheep wearing white beards after searching under the snow for grass near Hedgehope in rural Southland.

While acknowledging our concerns about the potential for large scale land use change, the government ignored our request.

B+LNZ acknowledge there is a place for some offsetting – it is true trees absorb carbon dioxide and it is good for the climate to plant some forests in the right place.

The problem is the Government has not set any limit on how much forestry offsetting can happen through the ETS. And that’s a big problem for New Zealand, on two fronts.

Firstly, fossil fuel users can keep avoiding the need to actually cut back on fossil fuel use by simply offsetting.

The ETS was meant to drive behaviour change by making fossil fuels more expensive, but all modelling indicates fossil fuel emitters first preference will be to take the cheaper option of forestry offsetting (which they can also earn money off) rather than investing in new technologies that reduce their emissions.

Reductions in emissions won’t happen until there are limits on offsetting.

SUPPLIED Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Corina Jordan says the Government is kicking the can down the road on reducing fossil fuel emissions.

Secondly, using forestry to offset fossil fuel emissions is a short-term fix for a long-term problem, if you don’t actually reduce emissions, you have to keep planting… without end.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment forecast last year that 5.4 million hectares of land would likely be converted into forestry to meet the Government’s Zero Carbon Bill targets.

That’s equivalent to about 70 per cent of productive sheep and beef farms being turned into forests.

That’s why the Parliamentary Commissioner recommended halting or limiting the use of forestry to offset fossil fuel emissions.

Farmers need to do their bit, and we are working on a comprehensive programme to help farmers measure and reduce their emissions through the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between the primary sector, Māori and Government.

We’re committed to protecting the environment as well as providing food, jobs and export earnings for New Zealand.

However, the Government is effectively kicking the can down the road when it comes to making actual reductions in fossil fuel emissions.

Corina Jordan is the environment policy lead for Beef + Lamb New Zealand.