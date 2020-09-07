Mass chicken death: No charges laid after 190,000 birds died

Tens of thousands of chickens died after a possible power and backup generator failure. (File photo)

A mass chicken death incident at a poultry farm is still under investigation, nine months after about 190,000 animals died.

The chickens died on November 29, 2019 near Helensville, northwest of Auckland.

When Stuff broke the story, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI)​ said the deaths were thought to be due to a power failure and a subsequent generator issue.

MPI late last week said a core team of three investigators was still investigating the mass deaths at D B Chicks​.

The Poultry Industry Association previously said all farms had a backup generator and two separate backup alarm systems but in this case all apparently failed.

The dead chickens were of a breed known as Ross 308​ and the farm supplied poultry company Tegel Foods.

Five staff had been assigned to the investigation shortly before the national Covid-19 lockdown.

The dead chickens were reportedly disposed of at a worm farm.

Tegel in December said it was working with contracted growers to ensure contingency systems were in place and working correctly.

Tegel was approached for comment last week about the dead chickens and its contingency systems.

University of Otago​ animal welfare law expert Marcelo Rodriguez Ferrere​​ said low staffing levels at MPI, combined with Covid-19 disruption, might partly explain why the investigation was still going on.

”Presumably the owners will be saying: ‘We did everything we could, it was a tragedy we tried to prevent’.”