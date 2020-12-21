Fear strawberries won't be back next Christmas, fruit growers warn they can't continue

There are plenty of strawberries to go round this Christmas, but it could a different story next year.

Stressed strawberry growers around the country have struggled to find workers, harvest and export strawberries, their association says. As some growers grapple to make ends meet, they are questioning whether to sell up all together and leave the industry.

Growers of most summer fruit have found themselves in a similar predicament, having had to find unskilled Kiwi labour to replace offshore fruit pickers. Stuff has heard from growers who say that unless urgent changes are made to the industry, they’ll uproot or won’t replant for the next season.

They warn that fruit prices will increase next year, and in the worst case situation fruits such as strawberries – which need to be replanted each year – will become increasingly hard to come by.

READ MORE:

* What's really going on with the price of strawberries?

* Strawberry prices drop 43 per cent as glut hits supermarkets

* Picking and export hurdles lead to strawberry glut



Strawberry Growers New Zealand executive manager Michael Ahern said some growers were struggling and although many would push through, hard decisions needed to be made. He said it was possible some would leave the industry, especially near cities, as land prices soared.

“It is case by case, some growers desperately need Pacific Island workers as they can’t maintain the size of their operations. Others may not go out, but might cut back. Everyone will have to cut their costs,” he said.

The fruit industry has been calling for more workers to be allowed to travel to New Zealand. At the end of November, the Government said 2000 workers would be allowed in on the RSE scheme for Pacific Island-based pickers.

But one grower said the 2000 workers would “barely scratch the surface”. Others said that announcement came too late for the summer fruit industry, such as cherries, nectarines and strawberries.

Instead, summer harvests have relied on Kiwi workers with many orchards and gardens taking in “anyone they can find”.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Strawberries are becoming uneconomic for some growers, Kiwi farmers say.

But the quality of their work is not as high, according to many growers.

“The people available aren't fit. They’re working at a third of the pace you’d expect,” one said.

The Government offered a $100 bonus to Kiwis who filled the gap, alongside up to $200 a week to help with accommodation.

“These Kiwis don’t want to do this work, they’re coming to us under duress. Kiwis that did want to do it already were,” a grower said.

They said moving “office people” to farms wasn’t working, as many proved “incompetent”.

A worker shortage wasn’t the only issue affecting the horticulture industry.

Exporting fruit, especially strawberries with short shelf lives, was difficult given Covid-19. And the pandemic had also given more power to the two big supermarket chains, growers said, as there was less competition from offshore and during the lockdowns, green grocers and farmers markets closed.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff Farmers markets had to close during lockdowns.

Strawberry Gardens grower Phil Greig told RNZ exporting had become “extremely expensive”, to the point it was almost unfeasible.

He said demand for frozen berries or jams was fairly low, and high temperatures had meant the strawberry season started early.

“We're competing against overseas, countries like China are freezing strawberries cheaper because they don't have the labour costs,” he said.

With supermarkets pushing the price of summer fruit down, and the cost of staff going up, multiple growers told Stuff they were considering pulling out at the end of this season.

Strawberries, an annual crop, would need to be planted around May meaning farmers decisions about the future of strawberry crops would need be made in January.

Growers spoken to for this piece asked to remain anonymous, out of fear of repercussions for speaking publicly.