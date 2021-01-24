First time's a charm for Young Farmer of the Year Taranaki/Manawatū champ

23012021 News photo: Warwick Smith/STUFF Taranaki/Manawatu young farmer of the year finals - Awapuni Racecourse - All contestants head to head competition in fence construction and gate hanging - Jake Jarman hangs his gate.

A string of firsts marked a Taranaki lad’s Young Farmer of the Year triumph in Palmerston North; the first national finalist of 2021, a clean sweep of firsts in all four competition categories, and his first year competing.

A group of eight contenders faced off at the Awapuni Racecourse on Saturday for the Young Farmer of the Year Taranaki/Manawatū Regional Finals – including two-time national finalist James Lawn, 31, who was given an age extension to allow him to try again after the pandemic nixed last year's competition.

But Inglewood newcomer Jake Jarman beat them all to earn a spot in the national finals this July, and he thought being a first-timer may have actually given him an edge.

“I didn't know what to expect, so I wasn’t too worked up by any one aspect. I just thought I'd give it a go, try my best and see what came of it.”

The finalists faced a series of challenge on four categories; Food, innovation and technology, people, and environment.

“You still get your fencing and classic farming skills, but we also used newer technology like drones [in the challenges] to reflect how modern farming is changing,” organiser Jake Lonergan​ said.

The biggest opportunities to wrack up the points came in the days to head-to-head events.

Lonergan said the first of which was a good example of the blend of skills and knowledge today's farmers need to have.

Each competitor had to build a fenced-off a triangular planting area; with a two-rail fence on one side, a wire fence on the other and a gate.

Then they had to correctly identify half a dozen plants, and place them with in the area in the best positioning for wetland planting.

All in just 30 minutes.

“It would be really tough to get all that done in time, and we don't really expect them too,” Lonergan said.

“The aim is to see how they prioritise tasks and how they approach things.”

Jarman thought that was the toughest challenge of the competition, knowing when to move on to get more points overall even when you weren’t quite finished or satisfied with the bit you were doing.

You were multitasking all the time, and it got physically and mentally tiring as the day went on, he said.