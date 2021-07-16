Howl of a Protest: NZ being 'taken down a socialist plughole' organiser tells Hastings crowd

About 800 vehicles wound their way through Hastings as part of the “Howl of a Protest” on Friday, part of a nationwide event the local organiser compared to 1981 Springbok tour, saying the nation was on the brink of “being taken down a socialist plug hole”.

Spirits were high among the protesters – human and canine – as they gathered at the outskirts of the city prior to making the slow drive to the A&P Showgrounds. The combine harvester that had come along had a top speed of 15kph, which ensured progress was not rapid.

The protestors and barking dogs had one thing in common; they weren’t happy. Some were more sure than others about what it was they weren’t happy about, others were here “just to support the farmers”.

Some weren’t sure the protest would make much difference. “Nah, it probably won’t make a jot of difference, but what can you do,” said one, who refused to give their name.

READ MORE:

* 'Enough is enough': Canterbury's rural mayors lend support to rural protest

* Farmer protest gains traction throughout the country

* 'Howl of a protest' gaining momentum in Nelson



MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Hastings Groundswell protest co-ordinator Chris Miles.

The convoy, which included about 800 vehicles, was led by Hastings Groundswell organiser Chris Miles, who said there was no one thing that riled Hawke's Bay farmers.

“It’s nothing specific, but if you want to generalise, it’s these unworkable regulations. It depends which farmer or tradesman you speak to,” he said.

“The ‘ute tax’ is the Ardern ‘shower-head moment’. Remember Helen Clark saying ‘you guys are using too much water, so we're going to put these restricters in’? That was, bang, you’re gone Helen. This could be Ardern’s shower-head moment,” Miles said.

“This could be the biggest protest in New Zealand's history. This could be bigger than the ‘81 Springbok protests,” he said.

When the convoy arrived at the showgrounds, nearly two hours after setting off, and the crowds had a chance to tuck into sausages in bread, there was a “bark off” of the gathered dogs.

Miles told the crowd: “This is just the beginning. We can’t stop now. We are on a roll. I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but you can rest assured that the Groundswell group has got this by the throat and this is just the beginning.”

He said it was “crazy” that the government was “preying upon the very people who are the backbone of the economy” and said the country was “at a crossroads politically like it’s never been before”.

“Imagine trying to explain this to our fathers and grandfathers who fought in two world wars, many of them giving their lives, to ensure that their children and grandchildren would have freedom and a great life in what they know as God’s Own ... If we aren’t careful we will end up like Zimbabwe or Venezuela.

“Our actions from today on could be a turning point for New Zealand. Let’s all be a part of that.”

Following Miles’s speech, the crowd and vehicles dispersed in an orderly manner.