Hawke's Bay A&P Show cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty

Before Covid-19 it took a World War to force the cancellation of the annual Hawke’s Bay A&P Show.

Society president Simon Collin said organisers were “extremely disappointed” they had to cancel the show “due to the uncertainty and risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19”.

The show, which attracts about 30,000 people, was scheduled to run on October 20, 21, and 22 October at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

“ Whilst the country is in differing levels of restrictions, and with Covid cases still appearing the country, we cannot put anyone at risk by hosting a large gathering,” Collin said.

General manager of the society Sally Jackson said the show was in its 158th year and had only had to be cancelled during World War 2.

“We know the show is much loved and that it resonates with the wider community of Hawke’s Bay. It has a significant and positive impact on the primary sector and the regional economy drawing hundreds of visitors into the Bay for the three days, with over 40 per cent of all competitors coming from outside the region spending money on accommodation and hospitality,” she said.