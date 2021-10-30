Farmers want clarity over vaccine mandates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Farmers and farm advocacy groups say they are not receiving clear guidelines from the Government on how to navigate vaccine mandates and subsequent staff management for farm businesses.

Chris Lewis, national board member and Covid-19 spokesman for Federated Farmers, said Covid guidelines seemed to be a moving target.

“We have had no indication from [Government] what exact guidelines farm employers should follow. Farm businesses are no different to other businesses operating during uncertain times and need clarity. Are we allowed to mix vaccinated and unvaccinated staff, what is safe and not safe, we don’t know,” Lewis said.

Lewis believed that businesses would begin to take the lead in determining requirements, with the Government playing catch up. Corporations like Fonterra have already begun setting some guidelines for milk suppliers to follow.

Federated Farmers was advocating for community self-isolation quarantine on-farm, for farmers who contracted Covid-19 and did not need to be hospitalised.

“Farmers have unique jobs and often have to look after animals for 24 hours a day. We mostly work by ourselves, especially now with labour shortages. Our environment means we are isolated from neighbours and communities. If you leave your farm for 14 days no one will look after your stock. Covid-19 has both locally and worldwide not been a large rural issue. The farm is a natural barrier. We have made the argument to the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) and left it with them to follow up with the Government. We haven’t had feedback,” Lewis said.

Chris Nicholson, director of Hinemoa Quality Producers, who grows potato and onions near Pukekawa in Waikato, and his wife Vikki Nicholson, said they had no direct communication from grower organisations or government agencies like the MPI since March. Since the spread of the Delta variant they had also not heard if any management protocols should change.

Due to lack of guidance they said they were following a “common sense” approach when managing staff on their farm and in their potato and onion packhouse.

“If we had a case of Covid in our packhouse it would shut us down. Everyone would have to be tested and self-isolate,” Nicholson said.

The nature of the packhouse environment meant that staff worked in fairly close quarters to each other. However, some staff travelled to work together and formed their own travel bubble. These staff would also work together in a certain area of the packhouse. Tea rooms were also separated, and some staff would take lunch in their vehicles, creating more social distance, Nicholson said.

Nicholson said the MPI had audited their packhouse processes thoroughly during the first lockdown in 2020. At that time MPI stipulated that if the packhouse did not meet requirements to operate under Covid guidelines, it would be shut down.

“But this was more than a year ago. We are now dealing with a different Covid-19 variant but are expected to follow the same guidelines. During the first lockdown we were sanitising daily, but the Delta variant is airborne and masks take precedent over sanitising. We have changed the protocols through common sense but have received no additional auditing guidelines,” Nicholson said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Farmers and farm advocacy groups say they are not receiving clear guidelines from the government on how to navigate vaccine mandates.

Nicholson said they were contacted by numerous MPI auditors after the first audit. These auditors were unaware that they had already been audited.

“There seems to be little communication between them [auditors],” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said they were frustrated as they had been in a 12-week lockdown without any guidance from MPI or clear guidelines from grower associations. They found information on websites like Horticulture NZ and had received guidance when contacting the Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association.

Some staff from their farm had to travel across Covid borders for deliveries. This presented the additional challenge of navigating saliva testing. Nicholson said the process of setting testing up was frustrating with drop-off points moving locations without prior notification. They also had to do most of the research themselves, had to navigate constantly changing information, and had no one contact them directly.

“You do a test in the morning, scan it into the mobile app, and drop it off at the Mercer collection point and pick up more kits. Only those who have to cross borders for work are eligible for saliva testing. The turnaround time for a result is usually between 24 to 48 hours. The test gives you peace of mind,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said all his staff had at least one vaccination. He was communicating with them to be sure they receive a second one when due.

Nicholson was short of staff, with foreign national agriculture workers struggling to get into New Zealand. Attempts at organising on-farm isolation for overseas workers had been fruitless causing frustration as he wanted to plan ahead for the coming harvest and subsequent planting season but couldn’t do so.

“We are supplying food and working as essential services but have heard nothing from the government,” Nicholson said.

MPI deputy director-general of agriculture and investment services Karen Adair said while it was not mandatory for primary sector workers to be vaccinated, MPI encouraged farmers and their staff and families to be vaccinated.

MPI had regularly met with representatives such as DairyNZ, Beef and Lamb, Horticulture New Zealand, New Zealand Winegrowers, the Veterinary Association, Meat Industry Association, Federated Farmers, and other key businesses that supported the rural sector to ensure they had information on Covid-19, Adair said.

“It’s critical for farmers to have business contingency plans in place to ensure the welfare needs of their families, staff and wider community are met alongside the care of livestock if they or a member of their staff fall ill.

“Local medical officers of health will determine the appropriate response if someone tests positive including whether people can isolate on-farm or go to managed isolation. Farmers and growers [should] talk to their neighbours, friends, and farming colleagues about how they might support each other.

“Advisers such as veterinarians, farm consultants, industry representatives and stock agents are good sources of advice,” Adair said.

An industry working group was working with the Ministry of Health and district health boards to provide guidance to support farmers and growers if they, their families, or their staff get Covid-19, she said.

Andrew Bristol, spokesman at Horticulture New Zealand, said it was also waiting for the Government to provide it with greater clarity so it could communicate protocols to their growers.

After the latest vaccine mandate announcement Horticulture New Zealand informed growers that new guidelines would mean vaccination of all workers at businesses where customers needed to show a Covid-19 vaccination certificate would soon be required.

The proposed legislation will introduce a simpler risk assessment for other businesses to follow when deciding whether vaccinations should be mandated at their workplace. Under the proposed legislation, employers would be required to keep records about workers’ vaccination status, Bristol said.

They also informed growers that MPI was developing a process for where vaccinations were needed to maintain market access. This was expected in the next few weeks, Bristol said.