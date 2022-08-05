First tanker full of Taranaki sheep milk picked up for processing

The first tanker of sheep milk was picked up from the Parininihi ki Waitotara (PKW) Miraka Hipi hub in South Taranaki and transported to Waikato for processing on Thursday.

There were dozens of milk tankers criss-crossing Taranaki on Thursday afternoon but one of them was carrying something just a little bit different.

The first tanker of sheep milk was picked up from the newly established Parininihi ki Waitōtara (PKW) Miraka Hipi (sheep dairying) hub in South Taranaki and transported to Waikato for processing.

"This is an important milestone for our new enterprise, "said Dion Tuuta of PKW in a statement.

"Sheep dairy has been quietly growing in strength over the last few years in New Zealand, and PKW is committed to being a part of the evolution of this new industry for Taranaki.

The PKW operation will produce nearly 500,000 litres of milk each year.

The milk was and will be picked up by a Spring Sheep Milk Co tanker and delivered to the FoodWaikato dry plant, which converts the milk into milk powder. This is then used in products such as toddler milk drinks.

Supplied Sheep dairy has been promoted as having fewer environmental impacts than cow dairy.

In a press release spring Sheep Milk Company commercial manager Joe Highet said sheep milk was a natural A2-type milk that contained up to 60% more protein than either cow’s or goat’s milk.

“Sheep dairying also holds some real environmental advantages compared to traditional dairying so there is huge potential for the industry.”

Sheep dairy was identified by economic development agency Venture Taranaki’s as one of 10 innovative, commercially viable food and fibre opportunities for the future of the region.

Venture Taranaki’s “blueprint” for sheep dairy states it has up to 50% lower environmental impact than cows, and is expected to experience strong growth over the next 5 – 10 years due to demand from Asian markets.