The poet farmer: Tim Saunders traversing tradition and changing pastures

Glen Oroua farmer and author Tim Saunders discusses modern farming and how the elements inform his second book, Under A Big Sky.

“And far below, we live our lives. We write our stories. We go about our business under the sun and rain and clouds and wind... Under the big sky.”

In the 115 years Tim Saunders’ family has have been raring sheep and beef on a Glen Oroua farm near Palmerston North, much has changed.

But there is one constant; the environment.

This is the premise for his latest book, Under a Big Sky, in which Saunders writes about the elements of his life and work on the farm.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Farmer Tim Saunders is author of two books about farming, This Farming Life and Under A Big Sky.

The book encompasses drought, Covid lockdown and illness, increasing financial pressures and the drive to become more environmentally friendly.

Saunders is a fifth-generation farmer, tending 290 hectares with his partner Kathrin, brother Mark, and their 82-year-old father.

The farm has been in the family since 1906.

His first book, This Farming Life, was published in 2020 and his story Carved was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize in 2021.

Saunders also performs his poetry around Manawatū regularly.

While it’s unusual for a farmer to also be an accomplished writer, Saunders has found art and farming can co-exist harmoniously. It has proven to be a therapeutic way of processing many of the challenges farm life presents.

“I take my notebook out, wherever I go. I’m inspired by the environment, by the birds, by the land.

“It is a bit of a therapy for me, as I get my thoughts out on paper, but it is also creating a historical record we can refer to in the future.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Saunders latest book looks at the changing environment in farming. He prefers the term food production to farming, believing it better captures contemporary responsibilities and practices.

Woven throughout his work is Saunders’ love and respect for the land, animals and environment.

He said with changes in weather, an increased population, less land for farming and many traditional farming methods outdated, farmers were facing an endless battle between providing quality, affordable food, while not harming the environment.

It was a very different mindset from that of his great-great-grandfather.

“There are a lot of different challenges now. Back then, it was more commodity based with a focus on animals being bought and sold.

“They simply didn’t have the depth of care back then. For example, the chemicals that they used to kill insects and plants, now we know that is a mistake.”

Saunders prefers the term “food producer” to farming, believing it better captures the contemporary responsibilities and practices of primary industry.

He has been working to transform his farm into one that will remain sustainable as the world’s climate evolves and changes.

“I am of the mind that if we look after our animals with care, that will translate to the plate. My hope is I can inspire others to think the same.”