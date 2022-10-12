Chopper frost battlers scrambled during 'devastating' temperatures for crops

Crops are vulnerable in spring, so a minus-five frost is “devastating”, said Heliworx Waikato boss and chief pilot Alister Boyd.

Hovering in the pitch black on frosty nights, helicopters have been battling to protect crops from the bitter chill.

Each spring, as crops are on the cusp of picking, agriculture helicopter operators head to the fields, churning up warmer air in a bid to bat away the frost.

Choppers have been out in full force amongst Waikato’s vineyards and orchards this season – and it’s unlike any frost seen in recent years, according to an operator.

“It’s a big event,” said Heliworx Waikato boss and chief pilot Alister Boyd.

But he had heard gut-wrenching news in the past week from a grower who had lost nearly all of its blueberry harvest.

Crops aren’t blooming during the cold of winter, so it’s common for frost protection to happen during spring.

“To get minus five in spring while crops are vulnerable, that’s why it’s so devastating,” Boyd said.

”If those early blueberries in that blossom get frostbitten and damaged now, that’s it, that’s the crop for the season affected.

“It’s the same with the grapes, they’re getting their new leaves on and they’re very tender, soft - and then frost comes along.”

Frostbite hits a harvest and a grower’s back pocket, Boyd said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Grapes, for example, are currently getting new leaves which are soft, tender, and vulnerable to frost (file photo).

Helicopters doing frost protection hover at a power pole height above the ground during the pitch black night.

The air they churn may only be a few degrees warmer than at ground level but can make a vital difference for tender crops.

“Because the air is slightly warmer, above the ground... the rotor system draws air from above and forces it down,” Boyd said.

He said another cold snap could come in October if the conditions aligned.

“Frost is a very unusual thing. It’s the coldest closest to the ground. That’s where you see the ice on the grass in the morning, but you go up a few metres and it might not be frosty, so that’s the role of the helicopter.”

Supplied Agriculture helicopters are usually out protecting vulnerable crops in spring, but this October brought some of the coldest temperatures in years.