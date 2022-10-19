West Coast dairy farm portfolio offers flexible options

The property at Shingle Creek, 2434 State Highway 65, Springs Junction, is a large-scale dairy operation on approximately 809ha.

Dairy Holdings, the largest milk supplier and shareholder of Fonterra, is to sell off five of its South Island holdings.

The New Zealand-majority owned and operated company, which has all its farming assets based in the South Island, is quitting its West Coast dairy farm portfolio.

Four of the properties are located at Springs Junction in the Buller District and the fifth is in the Tasman region at Maruia. All five farms supply Westland Milk Products, although neighbouring properties supply Fonterra.

The total land area of the combined offering is 2898.4249ha with an additional 31.2659ha of leasehold.

supplied/Stuff There are areas of native bush around the property.

In the 2022 season there is a current effective area of 1713ha running 3570 cows, with average total production of 1,006,283 kilograms of milk solid over the past 16 years.

The farms are being marketed by Colliers rural specialists Ruth Hodges and Richard O’Sullivan. They are available either as a portfolio or as individual farms.

Hodges said the properties would appeal to investors seeking scale and/or a sound return on investment.

“This opportunity enables someone else to reap the rewards of an ongoing farm development programme and is suited to those seeking low-cost, fully self-contained seasonal supply dairy operations with potential for further upside,” she said.

supplied/Stuff The five-bedroom house could be used for tourism.

O’Sullivan said the farms have all had an excellent standard of improvements, including newly developed pastures with an excellent history of fertiliser application, upgraded effluent systems, rotary cow sheds and a large number of calf sheds, pivot irrigation on three farms to assist with feed production (with irrigation consents in place to irrigate additional areas), and tidy, well-maintained farm accommodation.

“It is worth noting that there are significant areas of native bush that may provide for opportunities around sequestration with carbon benefits,” he said.

“Another point of interest is that one of the farms has a substantial modern five-bedroom homestead that would be suitable for alternative uses such as tourism.”

Hodges said that while the economic focus of the Buller District remained on extractive industry, attention had shifted to include agriculture, horticulture and tourism.

The five farms are:

Shingle Creek, 2434 State Highway 65, Springs Junction, Buller District

A large-scale 808.84-ha seasonal supply dairy farm with the flexibility to adjust the milking platform in relation to the cost/benefit of milk price, costs, and grazing.

225 State Highway 65, Springs Junction Buller District

A 407.8568-ha seasonal supply freehold farm milking 950 cows. An affordable, medium-scale farm that has good improvements.

551 State Highway 65, Springs Junction, Buller District

Total freehold area of 611.1522ha, milking 650 cows. Also provides for some alternative uses.

44 Westbank Road, Springs Junction, Buller District

Total freehold area 371.8572ha, milking 870 cows. There is an additional leasehold area of 27.9949 hectares.

Frog Flat, 3752 Shenadoah Highway, Maruia, Tasman District

Mid-scale with the benefits of reduced complexity. Total freehold area of 698ha (plus 1.9ha leasehold), with approximately 320ha of effective pastoral land.