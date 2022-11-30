Fieldays 2022 starting 'late' with both optimism and concerns

“Same, Same, but Different” is this year’s Fieldays theme, in part reflecting its different timing. Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation is hoping there’ll still be a very strong turnout.

A delayed Fieldays gets underway at Mystery Creek on Wednesday amid optimism its timing shift won’t knock a big dent in the iconic agricultural showcase’s success – but others warn it could hit visitor numbers significantly.

The event, to officially open at 6am, is normally held in June but in March this year it was put off till now because of Covid-19 conditions.

Exhibitor numbers are down slightly at around “95%” of normal, with more than 1000 compared to a usual 1100.

That smallish drop in exhibitors was typical of global trends in the events industry, New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said Tuesday.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The finishing touches were being put to the Fieldays site at Mystery Creek on Tuesday. It’s hoped the rain clouds will mostly stay away for the four-day event.

But Waikato agriculture sector leaders also warn some farmers may be simply too busy to come to the four-day Fieldays at a less convenient time of the year for them. Those that do could keep a tight rein on spending due to current economic conditions and uncertainty, they add.

The dry weather forecast, except for rain Wednesday night, could prove crucial to attendance numbers given suggestions fine days could see more people stay away to catch up with work delayed by recent bad weather.

Most farmers Waikato Federated Farmers dairy chairperson Andrew Reymer had talked to “are in a struggle to get there for one day, let alone a few days”.

“We’re flat out at the moment.”

It was easier to get along in mid-winter when things weren’t so busy, Reymer said Tuesday.

Also, “none of the contractors I know have got time to go there”, he added.

“Everyone is flat out...unless it rains again.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Farmers may be “sitting on their hands” when it comes to a big spend-up at this year’s Fieldays, says Andrew Reymer, dairy chair of Waikato Federated Farmers.

He also felt that, with “some dark clouds on the horizon” economically, farmers may be “sitting on their hands” when it came to spending, especially with another Fieldays not that far away in June 2023.

Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn, who said she’d try to attend Fieldays for a day, agreed farmers may prefer to stay home to catch up on work and that spending may be tight.

“Inflation is just incredible,” she said.

On-farm cost increases were running at about 14% annually, with fertiliser doubling and some minerals for stock health going “through the roof”.

SUPPLIED Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn says “inflation is just incredible” and may affect farmer confidence at this year’s Fieldays.

The organisation’s Waikato meat and wool section chairperson Reon Verry also felt farmers were being cautious.

“Everyone’s a bit nervous about the way prices are going at the moment and the regulations that are coming our way.” The latter included rules affecting fresh water in Waikato and new emissions pricing rules.

Verry said it was also “full on” for sheep and beef farmers at the moment and he personally wasn’t planning to go to Fieldays, especially given the recent run of wet weather.

“If it’s fine (weather) this week we’ve got a big list in front of us.”

It was definitely easier to attend mid-year, he said, but wished event organisers all the best with holding it now.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato Rural Support Trust chairperson Neil Bateup – pictured with wife Eileen Bateup – says “stress levels are reasonably high in the rural community” at present.

Waikato Rural Support Trust chairperson Neil Bateup said he’d also heard comment this time of the year wasn’t so convenient and that some people would hold off going.

“It’ll be really interesting to see what happens with attendance.”

Bateup also said “stress levels are reasonably high in the rural community” at present, with a range of pressures, including a “new world” of inflation and upcoming regulation.

“Uncertainty is one of the stressors,” he said, adding the trust was busier than usual at the moment helping farmers.

However, the Fieldays Society’s Nation remained hopeful crowd numbers could be around last year’s second-best ever 132,776 or even more. But he says “we’ve always been clear though that we won’t be as big as a normal year”.

Still, ticket sales were going “really well” and “I’ve got no reason to think this won’t be a successful event.”

On the impacts of inflation and the current economic climate on spending, Nation said: “That’s a tough one isn’t it.”

The event’s proximity to Christmas may stimulate some spending, he believed.

“If you look at the event, it’s 54 years old. It’s been through four recessions and the gate numbers hardly ever murmur because people actually want to come out and get out of the doom and gloom, and actually talk to people and learn some stuff.”

He predicted Fieldays 2022 would have a different feel with extended daylight hours and hoped people would get out and enjoy themselves.

“We’ve been through hell in the last three years, haven’t we?”

Next year the event will return to mid-winter.

“The next five years are in there for June,” said Nation, adding that the society would look at what it needed to do if problems arose again about holding the event at that time.