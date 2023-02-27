Regional young farmer winner Williams sets sights on national grand final

The top three in this year's Taranaki-Manawatu young farmer of the year competition are third-placed Brad Beatson, left, winner Mac Williams and second-placed Zayn Jones.

A Massey University veterinarian student has been crowned the Taranaki -Manawatū young farmer of the year and is the first grand finalist to be announced this year.

Mac Williams, 20, is a second-year veterinary student at Massey and was announced as the winner of the Taranaki-Manawatū on Saturday, after spending the day competing in a range of challenges at Riverbend Farms in Lepperton, Taranaki.

The head-to-head challenges were a major highlight.

Contestants had just 30 minutes to build a beehive, cover a mini silage stack, fish for clams and cut up a log. A classic sack race to the finish line was the last hurdle.

Williams found the head-to-head competition one of the hardest parts of the day.

“The time pressure of the head to heads added another element to the day, and the honey and beehive components involving a bit of guess work,” he said.

Brad Beatson, 31, from Marton Young Farmers, was second, with Zayn Jones, 30, from Fitzherbert Young Farmers (Palmerston North) securing the final spot on the podium.

Young Farmer of the Year is dedicated to showcasing the best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Now in its 55th year, the title of young farmer of the year is held up as the most prestigious farming award in the country.

Williams, a born-and-bred West Coaster and first-time contestant, said the win came as a massive surprise.

“I was sitting up on the stage and when my name came up at the top of the leader board, my heart just flipped.”

Williams was feeling excited about the grand final and would be asking as many former contestants as he could for their advice as he started the preparation process.

His biggest focus would be improving his environmental knowledge, as well as brushing up on health and safety regulations.

He would be competing against six other regional winners from throughout New Zealand who were yet to be decided.

The next generation of young farmers also took part in Saturday’s competition, with Nicolas Verry and Rhys Mitchell from Palmerston North Boys’ High School winning the Taranaki-Manawatū junior young farmers of the year title.

Team Kiwitea senior boys, made up of Arie Jochem, Quinn Gerrish and Brodie Woolston, from Kiwitea School, were the Taranaki-Manawatū AgriKidsNZ winners.

Verry and Mitchell’s supervisor Bridget Verry said while the boys loved everything about the event, “catching up with past competitors and friends they’d met in previous years” was a main highlight.

Leading up to the final, Verry said the boys would call on the knowledge of their grandfather who was a grand finalist representing East Coast multiple times.

Jade Askin and William Russell from Feilding High School placed second in the junior young farmer of the year and would also make their way to the grand final.

Runner-up and third in the AgriKidsNZ contest were the South Makirikiri Mudders from South Makirikiri School in Rangitīkei and Team Rahotu Blue from Rahotu School in Taranaki. Both schools have been invited to the final.