NZ Rural Games to bring together sporting legends and fundraise for cyclone relief

Coal shovelling is one of the sports that feature at the New Zealand Rural Games.

The country’s rural sporting heritage, and variety of unique and entertaining competitions within that, will be on display when the New Zealand Rural Games returns to Palmerston North next week.

Visitors can watch and participate in a range of events at Te Marae o Hine-The Square, from the famous sheepdog trials, highland games and gumboot throwing, to more unusual events such as speed shearing and cowpat throwing competitions.

Amongst the highlights is sure to be the return of Australian Luke “Blue Mountains” Reynolds – a giant of a man – who will take on the Kiwis for the first time since 2020, due to Covid-19, in the Southern Hemisphere highlander championship.

Fourteen people from across the North Island, including one woman, will compete in the inaugural Golden Loader forestry championships, while the World Trophy 2022 timbersports championships features Jack Jordan from Taumarunui.

Three world record-holding shearers, Sacha Bond, Megan Whitehead and Jack Fagan will compete in the New Zealand speed shearing championship. Another quintessential rural skill will be displayed by four-time winner of the NZ Golden Pliers, Tony Bouskill from Napier, who will take on other leading fencers, including his dad, in the speed fencing championship.

Male and female provincial tree climbing champions will compete in the New Zealand speed tree climbing championships.

SUPPLIED Sheepdog trials is another event people can watch.

The New Zealand gumboot throwing championship will feature the North and South Island champions

Other competitions include Manawatū’s best mullet, and dress like a farmer.

The chainsaw sculpting competition has changed to a demonstration and auction, as most of the participants have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The [games] celebrates our country’s rural heritage and showcases some of our oldest sports along with some quirky ones like egg roulette and cowpat throwing,” said event founder Steve Hollander.

“This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from around the country and beyond.”

Laureus World Sports Awards nominee and dual Paralympian Cameron Leslie, former All Black captain Ian Kirkpatrick and cricket international Adam Milne will have a go at the egg throw and catch.

Held annually in Palmerston North, mayor Grant Smith said the games was a must-see event for anyone who loves sports, outdoor activities and all things rural.

“Rural New Zealand has received a battering in recent weeks, and it’s important that we support rural sporting groups and communities through events like this.”

The New Zealand Rural Games Trust works hard to ensure its events are free to the public.

The trust runs several scholarships for rural youth entering tertiary study and supports charities such as Rehoming Standard Bred Horses and Working Dogs, and Gumboot Friday.

SUPPLIED There should be hot competition in the timbersports.

Chairwoman Margaret Kouvelis said this year those charities would be at the games and there would be a big push to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

“Our neighbours are doing it hard right now. The scale of the disaster is unprecedented.

“Given that, for the first time, we will fundraise to support those who are having to rebuild their lives, farms, orchards, vineyards and businesses.”

Digital welcome signs will display a QR code for fundraising for rural communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

An auction will be held at the NZ Rural Sports Awards on Friday evening at Awapuni Racecourse, and the Rural Challenge Charity Golf Day on Thursday will donate 80% of funds raised to the relief effort.

Another part of the games is the Agri Futures event on Friday for secondary students from the lower and mid-central areas of the North Island interested in careers in food and fibre.

The Palmerston North City Council is providing free overflow parking on the railway land and Horizons Regional Council is providing free buses in Palmerston North, Ashhurst and Feilding for Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the event, including schedule, map and accommodation options, visit ruralgames.co.nz.