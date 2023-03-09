Isolated Hawke's Bay rural communities worry for animals heading into winter

About 150 residents from the isolated Hawke's Bay region around Tūtira and Pūtōrino are trying to figure out how they are going to reconnect with the rest of the world.

A washed out bridge to the north and a huge slip to the south means the area, spanning some 25 kilometres of State Highway 2 north of Napier, is almost completely cut off, with a goat track and helicopters the only way in or out.

Last week, residents confined to the area headed to the sports centre in Pūtōrino to meet with national and local authorities, utility operators, and farming organisations.

Pūtōrino farmer and rural firefighter Ben Mackintosh said it was a positive meeting.

"We understand that Unison, the power lines people, and the roading contractors and all that have a little s... load of work," Mackintosh said.

"The more we see from the outside world as we get communication, we actually realise that [while] we are isolated and we've got no power and our roads are closed, but we haven't got the damage like Esk Valley."

The biggest issue facing the farming community is the road closures which prevent stock being moved.

"We need heavy vehicle access in and out of here I'd say within a month, because sheep and beef farmers need to get lambs out, otherwise they are not going to have the pasture cover going into winter," Mackintosh said.

"And then if that's our case, then every animal's going to suffer. There won't be enough feed for the ewes. That will be a terrible situation."

Robert Charles/Stuff The biggest issue facing the farming community is the road closures which prevent stock being moved.

The area's highly erodable soil means holes are starting to appear in the ground. Mackintosh had lost a couple of cows that had fallen into the tomos.

The bridge to the north of Pūtōrino is no longer there, while the Devil's Elbow on SH2 to the south is badly damaged.

"Whatever they decide they need to pick a route and get that open sooner rather than later," Mackintosh said.

The community was overwhelmed by the support they had received from around the country, he said.