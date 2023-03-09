Cyclone fund boost welcomed but more needed, farmers say

Two recent cyclones have brought the impact of forestry debris into sharp view – TVNZ’s chief correspondent John Campbell investigates the issue.

Some in the cyclone-battered Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti regions are describing further relief funding for the primary sector as "a drop in the ocean".

The government has announced another $26 million support package to help farmers and growers devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, more than doubling the size of its fund for farmers and growers.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said more than $17.4 million had been paid out to the primary sector hammered by the cyclone.

In his post-cabinet announcement on Monday Hipkins said it was clear that more funding was going to be required.

"It means that those with no current income can carry out time-critical jobs.

"It's things like repairing fences and culverts, removing silt and debris, and ensuring that stock is being appropriately looked after."

Patoka beef farmer Patrick Crawshaw's property remains largely isolated, and maintaining access to move stock around was an "endless battle", he said.

He was grateful for the support but the number was a "drop in the ocean".

Rick Wilson/Stuff A damaged farm in Te Karaka, Tairawhiti.

"The average farm around us would probably be looking at $200,000 worth of damage just from infrastructure losses and also in some cases stock and also cashflow situations with restricted access.

"So it doesn't go far in that regard."

Stock farmers and those with crops were eligible for grants up to $10,000, while other growers could access $2000 per hectare up to a maximum of $40,000.

Pakowhai livestock farmer Peter Johnstone, who also suffered extensive damage, believes the amount doesn't go far.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Silt damage to farm paddocks.

Machinery loss in Pakowhai and Puketapu was "colossal" and could amount to billions of dollars, he said.

"Twenty-six million is bloody great, but it's a little drop."

Hawke's Bay apple grower Brydon Nisbet was looking at a cost of $50,000 a hectare just to remove the silt - without any repairs to fencing and other remediation.

However he was confident the maximum $2000 per hectare under the current tranche of funding was just a start, and the government was aware it would need to put more money in.

Jemima Huston/RNZ Thick silt and upended tractors lie at the front of Pheasant Farm.

Federated Farmers Gisborne president Toby Williams said the key was understanding the scale of the damage and what it would take to repair it all, and that would take time.

Williams' Tolaga Bay farm escaped the worst of the damage in the region but those in catchments nearby were devastated, he said.

"We're really appreciative of the government stepping in and helping out."

"We're really appreciative of the government doing this in small stages, getting an understanding of what's happening, and then be able to tailor something that's going to be more effective in the long term to help people get back on their feet again."

SUPPLIED/Stuff Flooding on farms in Pohangina.

Some farms would have well over $100,000 in fencing damage, he said.

Esk Valley apple orchard owner Malcom Davie told RNZ the one size fits all approach of its relief fund did not work.

He declined an interview as he had 1% battery on his phone and was still without power.

Federated Farmers' Gisborne/Wairoa acting provincial president Charlie Reynolds also said the amount was nowhere near enough.

"For the East Coast, it costs $25,000 per kilometre of fencing, so $25 a metre.

"So if you've got 10 kilometres of fencing knocked out, which a lot of guys that's the bare minimum, that's quarter of a million dollars."

The prime minister yesterday faced questions on how far the relief would go for farmers and growers.

Hipkins said they were "initial upfront costs" and he was aware more support would be required.