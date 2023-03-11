Sheep breeders struck for third time by stock rustlers

Rangiwahia sheep breeder Pascale Carthew has had sheep stolen on three occasions. The most recent was 180 lambs.

A sheep breeder is devastated at the repeated theft of dozens of lambs and ewes, as well as years of hard work with genetics.

Pascale and Simon Carthew run Tumeke Farming, a sheep stud in Manawatū. They have farms at Rangiwahia north of Feilding and on the Saddle Rd, which goes over the Ruahine Range between Ashhurst and Woodville.

They have been hit by people stealing their their livestock three times, including twice in the past seven months, and have now had enough.

Pascale said 180 lambs had recently been stolen from their farm at Rangiwahia.

They weaned the lambs off their mothers in January, then the sheep were assessed recently.

Once they tallied the numbers last week they realised the sheep were gone, so it must have happened some time in between weaning and the assessing.

In August, they had also 120 ewes, pregnant with twins and triplets, stolen.

The third instance was two years ago at a lease block they previously had in Kimbolton, where a mob of pregnant ewes were taken.

“I'm more sad than angry. I'm not about going flat tacks, blaming people and being aggro.

“I still think it's quite important that people know and we won't quietly roll over.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Pascale Carthew of Tumeke Farming is upset at being hit by thieves stealing sheep again.

“It’s our livelihood. I get it people are desperate, but to destroy other people's livelihood, my sentiment is I'm really sad where New Zealand is heading and that we have to be so wary on our own farms.”

The most recent theft was about a fifth of their lambs.

Carthew said they had lost years of breeding, which was devastating, and the animals themselves were worth about $200,000.

“We cannot replace the genetics we've lost. We've been trying so hard. We were leasing and building up numbers to get back up.”

The family has been breeding coopworth sheep since 1967.

All the sheep have names.

After the August theft they put up chains on gates and now were planning on installing cameras. Microchipping the sheep was another option but “that's a bit out there”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Carthews breed coopworth sheep and have property at Rangiwahia and near Woodville.

“This looks like an organised thing. You have to be on to it and have to know where to go. There are people living on the farm.”

The sheep would only have been insured if they were under cover.

Carthew had notified sale yards to look out for sheep without ear tags.

They have also had to stop leaving sheep in paddocks near the road on their block near the Saddle Rd because they have had six instances of people shooting their sheep, leaving blood and guts in the paddock, Carthew said.

Their core business is breeding, but they also sell rams and cattle.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.