Tea pouring and dunk contest a part of national excavator championship

Pouring a cup of tea is one of the "crowd pleasing" events at the national excavator championships, says Greg Lumsden.

For many of us, popping a cork off a wine bottle or dunking a basketball are difficult, if not impossible, tasks. But for competitors at the national excavator championship, they’ll have to do them with a digger.

Greg Lumsden, the local chair at Civil Contractors NZ joined Newsable to discuss today’s big contest at Central Districts Field Days in Feilding.

While he couldn’t give away the exact events the country’s finest digger operators will compete in because he didn’t “want to give any competitors an advantage”, he did reveal the “the crowd pleasing” events.

“Things like pouring a cup of tea with a 13 tonne excavator is not something you see every day, nor was popping a cork off a wine bottle.”

Log walking on diggers and a slam dunk contest (this one will have the NBA’s contest covered, surely) using manholes would also feature.

Lumsden says the winner was decided by scores around the technical digs, how much of the tea is spilt, as well as smashed wine bottles when it came to the cork-popping challenge.

For anyone in Feilding keen to see the best of the best go at it, Lumsden says the event is down the south end of the track.

