'Rural community is always strong': Connections and fine whisky toasted at Central Districts Field Days

Matthew Fitzpatrick, owner of Kaiapoi Distillery, has been pouring plenty of tasters for St Patrick's Day at Central District Field Days.

Causes for celebration aren’t hard to find at Central Districts Field Days.

Amid the throngs of people streaming into the agricultural expo at Manfeild on Friday, undeterred by blustery conditions and occasional showers, long associations and an Irish saint were being toasted.

The convergence of Field Days and St Patrick’s Day was a winning arrangement for Kaiapoi Distillery, as many patrons enjoyed a morning tipple.

Manawatū was a good whisky area, with genuine people, said director Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was pouring tasters of 18-year aged, and 12-year aged, single malt whiskies.

“It’s a good crowd for us, eh. The rural community is always strong.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Umbrellas replace sunglasses for periods on Friday, while blustery winds give the hundreds of flags a workout.

Kaiapoi is a small river town south of Christchurch, and Field Days is one of three big events the third-generation family distillery takes part in each year, along WITH Fieldays at Mystery Creek and the Wānaka A&P Show.

Fitzpatrick said the stall had done very well on Thursday and expecting more of the same, customers tended to return each year and buy a bottle they would savour for a special occasion.

A commemorative cake was served for members of the New Zealand Milking Shorthorn Association, who were marking 20 years of coming together for Field Days, each time inside the same shed.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Field Days meets St Patrick’s Day, leading to many morning tipples at Manfeild.

Its builder, Athol Sowry of Woodville, had been adamant “tents are useless” when he designed the shed all those years ago.

Looking around at the number of tents bouncing about in the wind, it was hard to argue with him, or doubt the shed would service the group well for another 20 years.

Its Manawatū stalwart David Woods said the shorthorn was the oldest breed in New Zealand, and there were 55 milking herds throughout the country, from Northland to Invercargill, and 90 members.

The Kids Zone attractions and motocross shows got under way on Friday, and the national excavator competition continued.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The knives are out to slice 20 years of Field Days camaraderie for members of the New Zealand Milking Shorthorn Association. Pictured in their enduring shed are David Wood, from Manawatū, Athol Sowry, from Woodville, and Ross Soffe from Taranaki.

While farmers inspected machinery and equipment, weighing up options before the traditional “buying day” of Saturday, there were plenty of exhibits to appease patrons with more suburban souls.

The self-watering stand-up gardens from Tauranga-based Vegepod attracted plenty of interest.

Representative James Johnstone said it was the ease and forgiveness of the portable gardens that held so much appeal.

Everybody wanted to grow their own vegetables and fruit, he said, but often all it took was a busy couple of weeks or a holiday for people to lose control of their garden, or for it to die.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A motocross stunt plays out, just as the Air Force’s aerobatics squad, the Black Falcons, fly by above Feilding.

The catchment reserve area beneath the spoil in the capsules gathered water that could keep plants well-fed for three to four weeks, while a net cover protected fruit and vegetables from bugs and birds.

Sales at Field Days on Thursday had been better than expected, as there was normally a lot of talking to people on the first two days, before the sales flowed on Saturday.

“It’s quite funny. Even those with a lot of land can see the efficiency of it. I think it’s 50-50 between urban and rural we sell into.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Andy Lowe, left, and Jamie Johnstone have garnered plenty of interest in the Vegepod self-watering garden system.

Some might expect a predominantly rural crowd to offer a sceptical reception to an electric vehicle display, but the team at Build Your Dreams (BYD) were excited in the amount of interest being shown, particularly as they didn’t have a rural model available yet.

Its country manager Warren Willmot said the Otto 3 could still demonstrate practical advantages, such as using the car to power a fridge, hedge trimmer or an electric lawnmower.

“We sent our cars into Hawke’s Bay for the Red Cross [after Cyclone Gabrielle]. They were using them to power things such as dialysis machines, [and] internet Starlink wi-fi routers.”

In two years, he expected BYD to return to Field Days with eight models, including an electric ute presently under development.

The biggest attendance at Field Days is expected on Saturday when more townies join the party.

Kāpiti Heliworx will be providing helicopter rides, Āpiti Tavern is giving a smoked meats demonstration and the excavator challenge concludes.