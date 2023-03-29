Cyclone Gabrielle: Hawke's Bay farmer $2m out of pocket due to damage

In rural Te Karaka mud has ruined crops, farmland and homes after cyclone Gabrielle struck the region on Tuesday. (First published February 18, 2023)

A Hawke’s Bay farmer estimates he has lost about $2 million in infrastructure during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Paul Harris of Tūtira, a village in the east of Hawke’s Bay, said he lost about 100km of fences to flooding and slips, as well as stock crossings and water systems.

“It will never be the same again. I think I would be able to put back only about 60km of fencing,” he said.

Harris’ fences were not insured.

“Normally, 99% of farmers don't get their fencing insured because it costs a lot.”

Tens of thousands of kilometres of fences are believed to have been wiped out in the devastating storm in mid-February, with estimates of the total repair cost running into many hundreds of millions.

The volunteer Farmy Army is being mobilised by Federated Farmers to help start the refencing work.

Their efforts are part of the wider Post Your Support campaign to help farmers recover from the cyclone, supported by Farmlands and Stuff.

Federated Farmers Auckland president Alan Cole said fencing could cost between $20 and $30 a metre.

“The cost of damage depends on how the damage has been caused. The cost can vary.”

Many farmers did not insure their fences as “it is already a significant cost to insure infrastructure [other than fencing]”, Cole said.

A spokesperson from rural insurer Farmer Mutual Group agreed most farmers did not insure their fences.

“Our experience was that farmers generally see the risk of significant damage to their farm fences as being low and therefore – broadly speaking – often choose not to take cover.”

Harris said it would take him about 10 years to recover from the damage caused by the cyclone.

The woes of farmers in the area had been compounded by the fact there had been no road access for stock trucks over the past month, he said.

He said he was entitled to $10,000 of grants from the Ministry for Primary Industries but had not yet received any money.

He said the two key demands of farmers were a reliable access and support for recovery.

“We need access to our markets. We need access [by road] for our kids to go to schools.

“We are going to need perhaps a bit of guidance around fencing, water systems and infrastructure.”

A ministry spokesperson said they had received more than 4500 applications and nearly 2900 grants had been approved for payment, totalling $32.7m.

“Our team has been working hard to approve grants, but some require more checking than others because of application errors including incorrect bank information, missing signatures, and failing to complete the declaration section.

“Some claims are more complex and require more time to work through.”