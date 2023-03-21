Waka Kotahi eager to reconnect rural areas cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency wants to repair roads that were damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle and reconnect rural areas. This section of Dartmoor Rd, Puketapu, near Napier, was destroyed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it is committed to reconnecting rural areas cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Since the cyclone smashed the east coast of the North Island last month, many rural areas have been isolated with roads and bridges either damaged or destroyed.

Waka Kotahi’s director of regional relationships Linda Stewart looks after the area from Taranaki across to Tairāwhiti. She said there had been damage to infrastructure and property, which included vital roads that acted as lifelines for the rural community, allowing travel and the movement of stock.

She said the agency had been working hard to reinstate access on the state highway network, which Waka Kotahi was physically responsible for, but also through providing funding to local government for local roads.

“It’s become more and more pressing as late about how much the rural communities rely on roading connections.

“Our priority is to make sure those in rural areas from the East Coast to Manawatū, Tararua and Wairarapa reconnect, to get into them get supplied. But also grazing is a bit thin and is become a more pressing concern.

“Usually at this time of year we tend to see more stock movement off farms. Some of these farmers haven't been able to get off the farms themselves, never mind stock.”

She said having the roads open was important to make sure people in rural communities could contribute to the country.

With such a large area hit and so many roads affected, councils had received a lot of calls and it was for them and Waka Kotahi to work together to find a way out of it and get roads repaired, she said.

David Unwin/Stuff Waka Kotahi’s director of regional relationships Linda Stewart says the organisation is committed to reconnecting rural areas.

“The long-term thinking is already beginning. How do we approach this together. The scale of the work ahead, but also the cost involved, is only beginning.”

Waka Kotahi had been working with the Ministry for Primary Industries and local councils to identify farms that had been affected.

“It's largely unknown the pressure of rural communities are under right now.”

Stock trucks and trailers are big and heavy, so rural roads need to be able to handle those heavy loads.

Stewart was glad State Highway 5 from Napier to Taupō had opened from Monday, a critical route for freight and rural people.

Waka Kotahi was working to get SH2 from Napier to Wairoa open and get a bailey bridge up on SH3 to reconnect the road from Te Puia Springs to Tologa Bay.

Stewart acknowledged it wasn’t just the state highway network, with many local roads hit, which was putting pressure on councils.

Tararua was a good example of an area that had a large amount of local, rural roads affected.

“We’re working with those councils to help them repair those roads and help get those people reconnected with their communities.

“That support with local government is through the additional funding through the Government, that $250 million, to help repairs.”

In an emergency such as Cyclone Gabrielle, Waka Kotahi can provide additional funding for repairs.

The Marainanga Gorge road in eastern Tararua was destroyed during the cyclone.

Repairing the road was something that would need to be looked at separately, Stewart said.